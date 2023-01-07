Guru Gobind Singh fest on Jan 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing 356th Prakash Utsav (birthday celebrations) of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji, the 10th and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, a 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) will be organised on a grand scale under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad at the Classic Garden, Balamrai, Secunderabad from 10 am to 3 pm on January 8.

Prabhandak Committee president S Baldev Singh Bagga and general secretary S Jagmohan Singh said the event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Shabad Keertans.

After the culmination of the congregation, Guru-ka-Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees.

