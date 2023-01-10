Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to set up 5 Waste to Energy plants across Hyderabad

The GHMC plans to generate a total of 100 MW of electricity at these plants from garbage and other waste generated in the the GHMC limits.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 14.50 mega watts Waste to Energy (WtE) plant being build at Dundigal will be commissioned by March this year. According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the 19.5 MW Jawaharnagar WtE facility will be expanded to a 48 MW facility. The civic body will also revamp the 11 MW plant in Bibinagar and set up two such facilities of 12 MW capacity each in Pyaranagar and Yacharam, taking the total number of WtE plants to be set up in the city to five.

Creating wealth from garbage
To address the garbage issue in the GHMC limits, where 7,000 to 7,500 tonnes of waste is generated per day, priority is being given to the disposal treatment process instead of storing the collected garbage at the dumping yards. By establishing the WtE plants, the the civic body is “creating wealth from garbage”.

Initially, a 19.5 MW plant was set up in Jawaharnagar, which was later upgraded into a 24 MW facility.  Construction of the 11 MW WtE plant in Bibinagar was completed in 2018 by RDF Power Projects, but the promoter IL&FS faced financial crisis.

Recently the IL&FS was taken over by EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited, which is planning to revamp the  plant.

Land was acquired by SVGPPL to set up a 12 MW WtE capacity plant at Yacharam, Ibrahimpatnam. The company, which is currently under financial closure, is expected to come into operation by the end of financial year 2023-24.

