Golden Goliath

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To carry forward the legacy of 40 years in the jewellery industry as the one-stop-shop in Hyderabad, is no child’s play. The brand Krishna Jewellers, Pearls & Gems has grown with the city of Hyderabad and comprises three business lines Krishna Jewellers, Pearls & Gems (Gold, Diamond and Polki Jewellery), Krishna Pearls (Pearls and real stone Jewellery), and Krishna House of Silver (Silverware).

Talking more about their legacy of work, Umesh Kumar Agarwal, Managing Partner, Krishna Jewellers Pearls & Gems , says, “Krishna Jewellers, Pearls & Gems were started by my father Mukundlal Chidyawale in 1983; I joined him as managing partner in 1992. The I started off with pearls company business in Taj Krishna and continued to open retail outlets in hotels & airports. We opened our flagship store in the year 2016 at Jubilee Hills. From the humble beginning of a single store in 1983, we have earned invaluable trust and tremendous response over the past 40 years from our association with our customers.”

The Krishna Jewellery Pearls & Gems started with a single store in Panjagutta and today the company has five stores in Hyderabad — Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kothaguda & Charminar — spreading across the length and breadth of the city. “Krishna Jewellers Pearls and Gems is a name synonymous with ‘customer delight’ and ‘trust’ which are our core values.

We provide exquisite and unique jewellery designs in diamonds, gold, polki, pearls, silver, and other precious and semi-precious gemstones. We have a wide range of jewellery catering to all occasions and we specialise in wedding jewellery for both the groom and the bride. Hyderabad is a vibrant hub for trendy South Indian Jewellery, every season it sees an influx of new designs as compared to other parts of India. The most sold items in Hyderabad are a lot of traditional South Indian jewellery for weddings and daily wear jewellery for the younger generation,” shares Umesh.

When asked what differentiates them from other jewellery houses, Umesh says, “More than 5k customers explicitly mention our star customer experience and unique designs every month in their feedback.”

Adding more about the current trends in the jewellery industry, he says, “We are seeing a trend for Nakshi Kundan in the gold category and stone with diamond jewellery. There is an increasing demand for these segments.”

His vision for KJPG is to uphold the values they are known for — excellent shopping experience and customer service. “We want to keep the trust and the confidence customers have placed in us for quality and trendy jewellery within a wide range of budgets.

I want to continue giving them the best designs, prices and quality every time they visit our store. My vision for the future is to get closer to our customers in different cities in India and outside India with store expansion to offer more personalised service and better prices. It is also important to reach out to the younger generation with a whole new e-commerce experience,” Umesh concludes.

