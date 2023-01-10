Multi-level Nampally parking complex to open in April

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come April, residents of Hyderabad will have access to a modern, automated multi-level parking complex in the Nampally area which has been in the pipeline for long.

The Telangana government is planning to build similar facilities in crowded areas such as Ameerpet, Miyapur, Serilingampally and Banjara Hills. On Monday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the parking complex construction site and directed officials to expedite the work and complete it by April.

The Multi-Level Parking complex (MLP) will feature an ultra-modern building with prefab technology, consisting of 15 floors with a total height of 39.06 metre, including three basement levels.

Ten floors, covering 65% of the total floor space, will be used for parking, while the remaining five floors will be dedicated to commercial use. The complex is being developed on a 2,000 square metre plot of land belonging to HMRL and is being built by a private sector concessionaire.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi has announced plans to establish additional multi-level parking facilities in the city using advanced technology and through public-private partnerships.

The Nampally complex will include two theatres and a food court. It will be equipped with German technology sensors to provide parking for 250 cars and 100 motorcycles. It will also feature an In and Out Level and have lift facilities for women and disabled individuals. The complex has been designed to operate without human intervention.

