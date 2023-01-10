TSRTC to operate mini buses in Hyderabad IT corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC will operate ‘Cyber Liner’ AC mini buses for the benefit of employees working in the IT corridor of Hyderabad city. These Wi-Fi enabled 18-seat Cyber Liner buses will run from Raidurgam to Wave Rock, GAR and DLF, connecting the Metro Station.

While revealing the details of the new service, the TSRTC management said that every IT employee should realise that travelling in Cyber Liner buses will be much more comfortable than driving in their own vehicles in heavy traffic. Initially, 10 buses will be operated on this route and there is a possibility of expanding these services in the coming days, it added.

The Cyber Liner buses will be run from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 12 noon, and 4 pm and 8.30 pm with a 15 minute frequency.

ZIVA LAUNCHED

The TSRTC has launched its own packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Ziva’. To begin with, it has come up with one-litre bottles. Later, it plans to launch 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.

