Hyderabad Blackbirds to participate in Middle East Formula Race

The partnership between Blackbirds and MP Motorsport brings together some of the most talented drivers and teams from across the globe.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Blackbirds, the city’s official Formula motorsport team, announced a partnership with MP Motorsport. The partnership will make MP Motorsport the title partner for the 2023 season of the Formula Middle East Championship.

MP Motorsport has a successful history in various championships, including Spanish Formula for and FIA Formula two. They also recently announced their participation in the all-women category of F1 Academy.
“MP Motorsport is a Dutch team that competes in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and is the reigning champion of the FIA Formula 2 Team and Drivers’ Championship.

We have a long history of success in various championships and we are excited to bring our experience to the Formula Middle East Championship,” said Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport Team Manager.

The Team Principal of Hyderabad Blackbirds, Karthik Selvaraj, said this partnership is a great platform for young Indian drivers. “This is a fantastic platform for Hyderabad Blackbirds, and we are confident that this partnership will provide a pathway for Indian youngsters who compete in Formula races in the future,” said Selvaraj.

This partnership brings together some of the most talented drivers and teams from across the globe, and the 2023 season of the Formula Middle East Championship is sure to be exciting.

