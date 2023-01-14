'Banned' kite string slits 4-yr-old girl’s throat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl was seriously injured when a kite string (banned Chinese manja) slit her throat in LB Nagar on Friday. The girl’s father too suffered injuries as he lost control of the bike on which they were travelling and fell to the ground.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Vinay Kumar and his daughter Keerthi were proceeding from Vanasthalipuram to Uppal. When they reached Nagole flyover, a manja cord dangling from an electric pole cut the girl’s neck. The girl suffered a deep cut. Her father also fell from the bike. Motorists who were passing by, immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have banned kite-flying on all thoroughfares and near the places of worship. The orders, issued by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, will be in effect from January 14 to 16.

“Children should be made aware of the vulnerabilities with regards to electrocution if they try to collect stray kites from electric poles or cables,” the CP said in his order.Police also issued orders prohibiting the use of loudspeakers/DJs without prior permission. In his orders, the CP said: “No provocative speeches or songs shall be played on loud speakers. Further, noise pollution levels from speakers or public address systems should not exceed the permissible limits.”

