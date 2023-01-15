Home Cities Hyderabad

Goan pub owner held in Hyderabad under PD Act again

Published: 15th January 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has arrested Stephen D’Souza, the owner of Hill Top Pub in Goa, for the second time under the Preventive Detention Act. D’Souza is one of the accused in drug cases registered at the Osmania police station, and the arrest was part of a joint operation involving H-NEW.

Previously, the police had arrested Priteesh Borkar, which led to the identification of a chain of drug peddlers, including Edwin Nunes, another prime drug dealer. The police have found that the duo were dealing in psychotropic drugs, exchanging them for both local and foreign tourists, and selling them through agents within the pub’s limits.

The arrest and investigation of Borkar led to the arrest of D’Souza and Nunes, who were taken into police custody for further questioning. Another drug peddler, Murugan, was also identified, who was suWpplying ganja, hash oil, and charas from north India to Nunes and D’Souza.

Although both Nunes and D’Souza were granted bail, the PD Act was imposed on them by City Commissioner CV Anand in December.

Comments

