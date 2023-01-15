Pre-construction works for Hyderabad Airport Metro works in full swing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To expedite the grounding of Hyderabad Airport Metro works, a number of parallel pre-construction activities have been taken up on a fast track, said Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy. While the last date for submission of bids for the General Consultant (GC) is January 20 and these expert engineering consultants will be in place by early February, parallel survey work to fine-tune the metro alignment and station locations is in full swing.

The survey work is being done by using both the satellite based Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and the Electronic Total Station with built in programmes for more accuracy and capturing of accurate coordinates. The survey has so far covered 21 km from Raidurg to Fort Grand underpass near Shamshabad and will be completed by this month end. Thereafter, peg marking of the alignment will start, Reddy said.

While the DPR has followed a typical railway engineering method to identify the station locations, an innovative approach is now being adopted by taking cognizance of the massive commercial and residential developments that have taken place in the last few years in Nanakramguda, Financial District, Kokapet, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad areas; HMDA’s master plan for development of this part of the city and it’s outskirts to determine the station locations.

This is in tune with Chief Minister K Chandraskhar Rao’s vision of dispersal of the city’s growth to it’s outskirts and providing affordable housing within a commute distance of less than half an hour to work places. Actively involving the local traffic police inspectors in the traffic survey is yielding good results and making the station access facilities cost effective, Reddy said.

