Hyderabad woman kills self over torture from husband, in-laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly fed up with harassment by her husband and in-laws over giving birth to a boy with physical and intellectual disabilities, a 34-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony late on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Hemanth Kumar, the deceased Rama Venkata Lakshmi Ganapathu Swathi along with her husband Sridhar lived in the ninth floor of Manjeera Majestic Homes.

Hemanth said Swathi and Sridhar, who both hail from Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, got married in 2013. After Swathi gave birth to a boy in 2016, it was found that the boy suffered from multiple developmental and physical disorders. Since then, he alleged, Sridhar along with his mother Lakshmi, father Satyanarayana, sister Sridevi and her husband Dilip would subject her to harassment on a regular basis. The situation was so dire that the family members would not fulfil the basic needs of the mother and son duo, he added.

Police said Swathi jumped from the 22nd floor of the building. As the jump was from a great height, her head was smashed and her right leg was detached from her torso while she also sustained multiple fractures and other injuries and died on spot, police added.

After Sridhar informed Hemanth, who lives in Madhapur, about the incident, he rushed to their building and found her lying in a pool of blood. In his complaint to KPBH police, he said she was unable to bear the torture by her husband and his family members and killed herself. Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The case is under investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

HYDERABAD: Allegedly fed up with harassment by her husband and in-laws over giving birth to a boy with physical and intellectual disabilities, a 34-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony late on Sunday. According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Hemanth Kumar, the deceased Rama Venkata Lakshmi Ganapathu Swathi along with her husband Sridhar lived in the ninth floor of Manjeera Majestic Homes. Hemanth said Swathi and Sridhar, who both hail from Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, got married in 2013. After Swathi gave birth to a boy in 2016, it was found that the boy suffered from multiple developmental and physical disorders. Since then, he alleged, Sridhar along with his mother Lakshmi, father Satyanarayana, sister Sridevi and her husband Dilip would subject her to harassment on a regular basis. The situation was so dire that the family members would not fulfil the basic needs of the mother and son duo, he added. Police said Swathi jumped from the 22nd floor of the building. As the jump was from a great height, her head was smashed and her right leg was detached from her torso while she also sustained multiple fractures and other injuries and died on spot, police added. After Sridhar informed Hemanth, who lives in Madhapur, about the incident, he rushed to their building and found her lying in a pool of blood. In his complaint to KPBH police, he said she was unable to bear the torture by her husband and his family members and killed herself. Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The case is under investigation. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)