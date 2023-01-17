Murch Better, a brand that empowers independent artists

Alka Elizebeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As an independent artiste, Damini Bhatla understands the importance of connecting with her audience through various means and is now doing so through merchandise. She, who started a personalised merchandise brand that is both creative and gender-neutral, speaks to CE about her goal to empower independent artists to create a deeper connection with their fans.

Whether it’s T-shirts, hats, or other accessories, having quality products that represent a brand and style can go a long way in building a loyal fan base, believes Damini Bhatla, who co-founded personalised merchandise brand Murch Better along with her sister Mounima Chandrabhatla.

The brand provides thoughtful, creative and gender-neutral merchandise for independent artists. It’s founders have a clear vision to empower Independent artists to create a deeper connection with their fans. “We feel people on the internet with a large following have a great influence on people, and we want to help them do it responsibly”, said Damini Bhatla, who is also a singer, “We believe that our merchandise should not only be stylish and creative but also reflect the values of our brand and inspire others.”

Here, one can find a wide range of products, all designed to help connect with their audience in a meaningful way. The idea of a personalised brand such as that of Murch Better arrived out of the singer’s struggle of finding satisfactory merchandise in South India. Since its inception, in 2021 the brand has successfully collaborated with various artists all over India such as Shalmali Kholgade and Shruthi Ranjani and aspires to launch its basic line.

“Band Capricio merchandise and glow-in-the-dark hoodies even before that, merchandise featuring the late beloved singer SP Balasubramanyam was a huge hit,” Damini said.

Murch Better is more than a brand which focuses on sales and profits, they cater to the needs of their customer artists and push their reach to wider horizons. “We are not just a print-on-T-shirts company. We provide mindful designs, quality products and logistics,” added Damini on how Murch Better stands out in the field of a plethora of fashion brands out there.

While Murch Better is hopping on the fast-moving train of the fashion industry and completing over two years, the brand has not compromised on the values of inclusivity, authenticity and creativity. The brand is delighted to be working on a new line of apparel for all-size women and thereby upholding its merit as a size-inclusive brand. The tasteful merchandise of Murch Better is thoughtful and community-driven with a sense of belonging and has an exciting lineup of new artists and products in its store for 2023.

