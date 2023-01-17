Young cyclist from Hyderabad riding with a purpose

Shruthi Sachi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This 150km ride on January 22nd, starting from the Charminar and ending at Warangal Fort, aims to raise awareness about healthcare and environmental issues while exploring the city’s valuable monuments and heritage.

Hyderabad’s land and its peripheral townscapes collectively offer valuable insight into the culture. Now, cyclists can traverse the city and explore heritage sites, nature and the countryside to reach another heritage monument as they conjure up another time and place. CE speaks to the organiser of heritage bicycle rides who tells us more about the idea.

Young cyclist Nagaraj Kothapally has set his sights on curating a unique and exciting cycle ride: a “Historical Cycle Ride.”

He, who has been following his passion for cycling from a young age in order to raise awareness about healthcare and environmental issues, will be embarking on this historical ride through Hyderabad on January 22nd.

“I want people to retain our culture in a different yet exciting way,” said Nagaraj. “Other than connecting two tourist places, it’s the best way to explore these valuable monuments and heritage along with healthcare.” He added that anyone interested is welcome to join the ride.

The 150km ride, which will begin at the Charminar at 6 am and end at Warangal Fort at 2 pm, will be flagged off by Telangana Tourism Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta and Hyderabad Bicycle Mayor Santhana Selvan will be a part of it. The participants will be awarded medals and certificates for their prodigious performance, he said.

Nagaraj is no stranger to long rides and competitions, having started his professional cycling journey in 2012 with a 24-hour ride around Hussain Sagar (Tank bund). At the age of 24, he pedalled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 36 days, covering a distance of 3,800km. He has won several medals in state cycling competitions, including one gold, three silver, and one bronze. He has also been recognised in the Telangana Book of Records three times.

In 2017, Nagaraj started his own bicycle club, KNR Cycling Events, in Hyderabad with the aim of organising as many cycling events as possible and discovering new talent, and this historical ride is a part of it.

“Due to limited resources and financial backing, I couldn’t put more into my passion,” said Nagaraj. “This club is for conducting as many cycling events as possible and to find talents also,” he added.

To date, KNR has organised more than 20 cycling events with the support of various sponsors in Hyderabad.

Another historical ride from Golconda Fort to Bhuvangiri Fort will be organised by KNR Cycling Events on February 19th, 2023.

HYDERABAD: This 150km ride on January 22nd, starting from the Charminar and ending at Warangal Fort, aims to raise awareness about healthcare and environmental issues while exploring the city’s valuable monuments and heritage. Hyderabad’s land and its peripheral townscapes collectively offer valuable insight into the culture. Now, cyclists can traverse the city and explore heritage sites, nature and the countryside to reach another heritage monument as they conjure up another time and place. CE speaks to the organiser of heritage bicycle rides who tells us more about the idea. Young cyclist Nagaraj Kothapally has set his sights on curating a unique and exciting cycle ride: a “Historical Cycle Ride.” He, who has been following his passion for cycling from a young age in order to raise awareness about healthcare and environmental issues, will be embarking on this historical ride through Hyderabad on January 22nd. “I want people to retain our culture in a different yet exciting way,” said Nagaraj. “Other than connecting two tourist places, it’s the best way to explore these valuable monuments and heritage along with healthcare.” He added that anyone interested is welcome to join the ride. The 150km ride, which will begin at the Charminar at 6 am and end at Warangal Fort at 2 pm, will be flagged off by Telangana Tourism Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta and Hyderabad Bicycle Mayor Santhana Selvan will be a part of it. The participants will be awarded medals and certificates for their prodigious performance, he said. Nagaraj is no stranger to long rides and competitions, having started his professional cycling journey in 2012 with a 24-hour ride around Hussain Sagar (Tank bund). At the age of 24, he pedalled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 36 days, covering a distance of 3,800km. He has won several medals in state cycling competitions, including one gold, three silver, and one bronze. He has also been recognised in the Telangana Book of Records three times. In 2017, Nagaraj started his own bicycle club, KNR Cycling Events, in Hyderabad with the aim of organising as many cycling events as possible and discovering new talent, and this historical ride is a part of it. “Due to limited resources and financial backing, I couldn’t put more into my passion,” said Nagaraj. “This club is for conducting as many cycling events as possible and to find talents also,” he added. To date, KNR has organised more than 20 cycling events with the support of various sponsors in Hyderabad. Another historical ride from Golconda Fort to Bhuvangiri Fort will be organised by KNR Cycling Events on February 19th, 2023.