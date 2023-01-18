Fight cervical cancer the right way

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: January, the first month of the year, celebrating prosperity and peace, is also recognised as Cervical Cancer Awareness month. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares this as an opportunity to raise awareness about cervical cancer, we get in touch with consultant gynecologists to talk about this “successfully treatable form of cancer,” as the WHO says.

Cervical cancer might be in treatable forms, but there are many unidentified cases because of lack of awareness and the taboo or stigma around it. Dr Jayasree Reddy, obstetrics and gynecologist from Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, says, “Cervical cancer has 14 million new cases per year, and it is the most common cancer among Indian women. It is more commonly seen among rural women because of early marriage and early sexual relationships at a young age. PAP smear test from the age of 18 years, visual inspection of cervix by colposcopy helps us to identify at early stages; therefore, we can implement treatment effectively,” says Dr Jayasree.

Elaborating on PAP smear tests, Dr M Rajini, Gynecologist, Care Hospitals, mentions that the most common symptoms would be vaginal bleeding after intercourse, pelvic pain during intercourse, and vaginal discharge, which should not be neglected. Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, i.e., the lower part of the uterus. It is commonly called the Human Papillomavirus, which is a sexually transmitted infection. “There are various types of HPV viruses.

HPV-16 and HPV-18 cause most of 70 per cent of cervical cancers among these two. Cervical cancer may or may not run in families; there is only up to 5-10 per cent of the chance for hereditary reasons.” Cervical cancer is more common in younger women due to multiple sexual partners, multiple pregnancy deliveries, unhygienic, smoking cigarettes, etc. are all risk factors. Taking birth control pills for longer years, weakened immune system, and STDs are also other additional risk factors. On talking about the ways to reduce the risk of cervical cancer, “There is a screening test for cervical cancer, PAP smear test, which tests the presence of the cancerous cells on your cervix.

It is a routine procedure; the cells from the cervix are screened and tested for any abnormal growth. It is an outpatient procedure and can be done in a hospital without admission, “ says Dr M Rajini. As most cervical cancers are associated with HPV infection, there are vaccines available against this infection. These vaccines should be given to women before they are exposed to the virus, as the virus prevents vaginal and vulval cancers, genital warts, and throat and neck cancers in both men and women. “It would be ideal if the males are vaccinated against the HPV-associated infections as it protects women from contracting and decreases the transmission,” concludes Dr M Rajini.

