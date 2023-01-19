Hyderabad Literary Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of two years, the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023, the annual event that celebrates creativity will be organised from January 27 to 29 at Vidyaranya High School.

The festival brings literary, cultural, and interactive programmes which include talks, conversations, panel discussions, stage talks, readings, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for the youth and children.

The Guest Nation at HLF 2023 is Germany. Dr Stephan Grabherr, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy, New Delhi will be the guest of honour at the inaugural session on January 27. Eminent Konkani writer and Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the festival. Konkani is the Indian Language in Focus at HLF 2023.

This year’s HLF will feature performances by Jerry Pinto, a dance performance based on Sarojini Naidu’s poetry, Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi’s artwork at the exhibition, a group of Konkani dancers performing an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo, Usha Akella’s Hum Aisich Bolte, stand-up comedy, and many other acts that will surely entertain the crowd.

Eminent Indian speakers Damodar Mauzo, P Sainath, Deepti Naval, as well as two German speakers, Helena Bukowski and Christopher Kloeble, are among the notable speakers participating in the event.

SVIDA Metro Shuttle and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited will be the mobility partners for this year’s event.

HYDERABAD: After a gap of two years, the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023, the annual event that celebrates creativity will be organised from January 27 to 29 at Vidyaranya High School. The festival brings literary, cultural, and interactive programmes which include talks, conversations, panel discussions, stage talks, readings, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for the youth and children. The Guest Nation at HLF 2023 is Germany. Dr Stephan Grabherr, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy, New Delhi will be the guest of honour at the inaugural session on January 27. Eminent Konkani writer and Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the festival. Konkani is the Indian Language in Focus at HLF 2023. This year’s HLF will feature performances by Jerry Pinto, a dance performance based on Sarojini Naidu’s poetry, Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi’s artwork at the exhibition, a group of Konkani dancers performing an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo, Usha Akella’s Hum Aisich Bolte, stand-up comedy, and many other acts that will surely entertain the crowd. Eminent Indian speakers Damodar Mauzo, P Sainath, Deepti Naval, as well as two German speakers, Helena Bukowski and Christopher Kloeble, are among the notable speakers participating in the event. SVIDA Metro Shuttle and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited will be the mobility partners for this year’s event.