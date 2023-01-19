Home Cities Hyderabad

Immigration staff sensitised ahead of G20 meetings

The workshop aimed at imparting behavioural skills, personal grooming and tourism awareness. 

Published: 19th January 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo used for representation purpose. (File photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of preparations for G20 meetings in the city, the Hyderabad office of the Tourism Ministry is organising capacity building and awareness programmes for officials and staff of immigration, customs CISF and various agencies who would be involved in the event. These workshops are being held from January 17 to January 20.

On the second day, Wednesday, a session on G20 sensitisation training for immigration officials was organised at the RGI Airport. The workshop aimed at imparting behavioural skills, personal grooming and tourism awareness. Around 40 participants attended the training.

During the afternoon session, a G20 sensitisation workshop was conducted for ASI officials, monument guides, Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITGS) and security staff at Rani Mahal and Golconda Fort.
This workshop aimed to impart situation handling, hygiene, personal grooming, etiquette and tourism awareness. Around 80 participants attended the training.

On January 17, the first day, a workshop on “Capacity Building and G-20 Awareness” was organised at the RGIA for the first batch of immigration personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp