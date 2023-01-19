Immigration staff sensitised ahead of G20 meetings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of preparations for G20 meetings in the city, the Hyderabad office of the Tourism Ministry is organising capacity building and awareness programmes for officials and staff of immigration, customs CISF and various agencies who would be involved in the event. These workshops are being held from January 17 to January 20.

On the second day, Wednesday, a session on G20 sensitisation training for immigration officials was organised at the RGI Airport. The workshop aimed at imparting behavioural skills, personal grooming and tourism awareness. Around 40 participants attended the training.

During the afternoon session, a G20 sensitisation workshop was conducted for ASI officials, monument guides, Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITGS) and security staff at Rani Mahal and Golconda Fort.

This workshop aimed to impart situation handling, hygiene, personal grooming, etiquette and tourism awareness. Around 80 participants attended the training.

On January 17, the first day, a workshop on “Capacity Building and G-20 Awareness” was organised at the RGIA for the first batch of immigration personnel.

