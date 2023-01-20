Cantonment residents laud MoD move to map civilian areas in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has directed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Cantonments to provide information on various categories of cantonment areas to the Principal Directorate of Defence Estates by January 20 in the form of colours on maps.

The circular states that civilian areas and those outside should be marked in yellow colour, commercial and mixed areas used by all civilians in red, military purpose areas in green, other government departments in blue and civic amenities provided by the Cantonment Board in black.

Speaking to TNIE, SCCiWA general secretary Jeetender Surana said, “This letter indicates that wherever civilians are residing has to be marked in yellow. Apparently, the Government of India wants A1 lands with Army and rest to merge with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.”

In this regard, the Secunderabad Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association expressed their appreciation for the “bold initiative” of the Ministry of Defence in accepting the long pending request of civilians of cantonments to ensure they too enjoy the fruits of true Independence.

The press release stated that the association has made a 1250-page dossier highlighting how Secunderabad Cantonment stands on a different footing from other cantonments in India.

The MoD’s circular now makes it clear that all areas where civilians live are to be treated as civilian. On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence has also issued a notice approving the proposal regarding the excision of civil areas from the limits of Khas Yol Cantonment Board in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. This was the first of the 62 cantonments to be merged with the municipality.

