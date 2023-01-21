Delicacy of tricolour, interesting recipes from Hyderabad
Relish these mouth watering recipes as you celebrate Republic Day on 26th January. These tricolored recipes would surely satisfy your cravings
Published: 21st January 2023 11:39 AM | Last Updated: 21st January 2023 11:39 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Zaika Republic Day Kebab Recipe
Ingredients:
Chicken boneless 400gms | Cardamom 5gms | Salt to taste | Garam masala 3tsp| Curd 180gms | Cashew paste 60gms | Green chilli paste 60gms| Mustard oil 60gms | Salad oil 3tsp| Red chilli powder 3tsp | Coriander & mint paste 1 tsp | Coriander 20gms
Method:
● First take the boneless chicken, cut it into medium cubes and wash the chicken and dry them.
● Now take 3 bowls, in one bowl add curd, green chilli paste (20g), 1 tsp of garam masala, cashew paste (20g), chilli powder (3tsp), salt (1 tsp), mustard oil & salad oil mix and add chicken to it…Mix well and keep it aside.
● Now take a second bowl, add curd, green chili, garam masala, cardamom, cashew paste, mustard oil & salad oil to it, add chicken mix well and keep it aside.
● Now take a third bowl, add green chilli paste, garam masala, kaju paste, mustard oil & salad oil, add chicken mix well and keep it aside.
● Now take three tandoori sheets, all three different colour chicken in all three different sheets. Put them into to tandoori bhatti for 8-10 min. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it.
● Now take the 3 different kebabs, one by one put it on the plate and garnish them.
● Serve hot zaika Indian Republic Day kebab special with red and green chutney.
Pandemkodi Badam Vepudu Recipe
Ingredients:
Natukodi 10 pieces | Salt to taste| Chilli powder 1 tsp | 3 I m I chilli P 2 tsp | Chopped tomato 30gms
Chopped onion: 50gms | Dry coconut 20gms| Kaju half of 6 | Garam masala 1 tsp | Ginger-garlic paste 1 tsp | Oil 3 tsp | Coriander leaf 10gms | Dry red chilli 3 pieces | Curry leaves 4 pieces | Turmeric powder half tsp | Green chilli 2 pieces| Chopped garlic 10gms | Badam 5gms
Method:
● In a frying pan, add 3 tsp of oil and chopped onion, curry leaves, green chilli, and dry red chilli.
● Add turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste and tomato. Toss it well.
● Add Natukodi, salt, chilli powder, 3 I m I chilli powder and mix it well.
● Add some stock water and garam masala powder. Toss it well.
● Cook it for 4-5 minutes until dry.
● Add coriander, kaju, badam and fresh coconut for garnish and serve it hot.
METHI CHAMAN Recipe
Ingredients:
Chopped fenugreek leaves (methi) 2 cups | cubed paneer (cottage cheese) 1 cup| onion, finely chopped 1| tomatoes, finely chopped: 2 | garlic, minced 2 cloves | ginger, minced 1 inch | cumin powder 1 tsp | coriander powder: 1 tsp | turmeric powder: ½ tsp | red chilli powder ½ tsp | Salt to taste | cream or yogurt (optional): ½ cup | oil 2 tsp | cumin seeds ½ tsp
Method:
● In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds.
● Once they start to crackle, add onion, ginger and garlic. Fry until the onion is translucent.
● Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.
● Add cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Cook for 2 minutes.
● Add chopped fenugreek leaves and cook until they wilt.
● Add cubed paneer and mix well.
● Add salt to taste and allow the mixture to cook for 2-3 minutes.
● Add cream or yogurt (if using) and mix well.
● Serve Methi Chaman hot with roti or rice.
— Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65
Tri Colour Cheese Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
Egg yolks 2 | Castor Sugar 32gms | Gelatin 4gms | Vanilla Essence 3ml | Cream Cheese 110gms
Whipped Cream 100gms | Green & Orange colour few drops
Method:
● Beat sugar & Egg yolk together.
● Mix the gelatin with water and mix it till the gelatin dissolves.
● Mix the cream, cheese and whipped cream and beat. Further, pour over the egg & sugar mixture.
● Divide cheese cake mixture into 3 equal parts.
● Add green and orange colour in two parts. Pour green mixture on the cheese cake base and refrigerate it for 15 – 20 minutes.
● Then, add the white mixture and store in the fridge again.
● Lastly add the orange mixture and refrigerate for another 15 – 20 minutes.
● Once set, cut the cheese cake and serve.
Tri Colour Kalakand Recipe
Ingredients:
Sugar: 15gms | Full Cream Milk: 1L| For green colour:pistachio paste| Orange colour: Saffron
Method:
● Add 1L of full cream milk in a kadai and slowly heat the milk on a low to medium flame. Stir a few times when the milk gets heated. Add a few drops of vinegar.
● Once the milk has reduced to less than half quantity then add sugar.
● Divide into three parts. add pistachio paste for the base part and let it cool.
● Then white colour Kalakand mixture for the second layer and store in the fridge.
● On the top part add saffron flavoured mixture and refrigerate for another 15 minutes.
● Serve the Tricolour Kalakhand.
—Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive Chef, Farzi Cafe, Hyderabad