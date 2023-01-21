Home Cities Hyderabad

Delicacy of tricolour, interesting recipes from Hyderabad

Relish these mouth watering recipes as you celebrate Republic Day on 26th January. These tricolored recipes would surely satisfy your cravings

Published: 21st January 2023 11:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Zaika Republic Day Kebab Recipe

Ingredients:
Chicken boneless 400gms | Cardamom 5gms | Salt to taste | Garam masala 3tsp| Curd 180gms | Cashew paste 60gms | Green chilli paste 60gms| Mustard oil 60gms | Salad oil 3tsp| Red chilli powder 3tsp | Coriander & mint paste 1 tsp | Coriander 20gms

Method:
●  First take the boneless chicken, cut it into medium cubes and wash the chicken and dry them.
●  Now take 3 bowls, in one bowl add curd, green chilli paste (20g), 1 tsp of garam masala, cashew paste (20g), chilli powder (3tsp), salt (1 tsp), mustard oil & salad oil mix and add chicken to it…Mix well and keep it aside.
●  Now take a second bowl, add curd, green chili, garam masala, cardamom, cashew paste, mustard oil & salad oil to it, add chicken mix well and keep it aside.
●  Now take a third bowl, add green chilli paste, garam masala, kaju paste, mustard oil & salad oil, add chicken mix well and keep it aside.
●  Now take three tandoori sheets, all three different colour chicken in all three different sheets. Put them into to tandoori bhatti for 8-10 min. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it.
●  Now take the 3 different kebabs, one by one put it on the plate and garnish them.
●  Serve hot zaika Indian Republic Day kebab special with red and green chutney.

Pandemkodi Badam Vepudu Recipe

Ingredients:
Natukodi 10 pieces | Salt to taste| Chilli powder 1 tsp | 3 I m I chilli P 2 tsp | Chopped tomato 30gms
Chopped onion: 50gms | Dry coconut 20gms| Kaju half of 6 | Garam masala 1 tsp | Ginger-garlic paste 1 tsp | Oil 3 tsp | Coriander leaf 10gms | Dry red chilli 3 pieces | Curry leaves 4 pieces | Turmeric powder half tsp | Green chilli 2 pieces| Chopped garlic 10gms | Badam 5gms

Method:
●  In a frying pan, add 3 tsp of oil and chopped onion, curry leaves, green chilli, and dry red chilli.
●   Add turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste and tomato. Toss it well.
●   Add Natukodi, salt, chilli powder, 3 I m I chilli powder and mix it well.
●   Add some stock water and garam masala powder. Toss it well.
●   Cook it for 4-5 minutes until dry.
●   Add coriander, kaju, badam and fresh coconut for garnish and serve it hot.

METHI CHAMAN Recipe

Ingredients:
Chopped fenugreek leaves (methi) 2 cups | cubed paneer (cottage cheese) 1 cup| onion, finely chopped 1|  tomatoes, finely chopped: 2 | garlic, minced 2 cloves |  ginger, minced 1 inch | cumin powder 1 tsp | coriander powder: 1 tsp |  turmeric powder: ½ tsp |  red chilli powder  ½ tsp | Salt to taste | cream or yogurt (optional): ½ cup | oil 2 tsp |  cumin seeds ½ tsp

Method:
●  In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds.
●   Once they start to crackle, add onion, ginger and garlic. Fry until the onion is translucent.
●  Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.
●  Add cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Cook for 2 minutes.
●   Add chopped fenugreek leaves and cook until they wilt.
●   Add cubed paneer and mix well.
●   Add salt to taste and allow the mixture to cook for 2-3 minutes.
●   Add cream or yogurt (if using) and mix well.
●   Serve Methi Chaman hot with roti or rice.

— Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65

Tri Colour Cheese Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
Egg yolks 2 | Castor Sugar 32gms | Gelatin 4gms | Vanilla Essence 3ml | Cream Cheese 110gms
Whipped Cream 100gms | Green & Orange colour few drops
Method:
●  Beat sugar & Egg yolk together.
●  Mix the gelatin with water and mix it till the gelatin dissolves.
●  Mix the cream, cheese and whipped cream and beat. Further, pour over the egg & sugar mixture.
●  Divide cheese cake mixture into 3 equal parts.
●  Add green and orange colour in two parts. Pour green mixture on the cheese cake base and refrigerate it for 15 – 20 minutes.
●  Then, add the white mixture and store in the fridge again.
●  Lastly add the orange mixture and refrigerate for another 15 – 20 minutes.
●  Once set, cut the cheese cake and serve.

Tri Colour Kalakand Recipe
Ingredients:
Sugar: 15gms | Full Cream Milk: 1L|  For green colour:pistachio paste| Orange colour: Saffron

Method:
●  Add 1L of full cream milk in a kadai and slowly heat the milk on a low to medium flame. Stir a few times when the milk gets heated. Add a few drops of vinegar.
●  Once the milk has reduced to less than half quantity then add sugar.
●  Divide into three parts. add pistachio paste for the base part and let it cool.
●  Then white colour Kalakand mixture for the second layer and store in the fridge.
●  On the top part add saffron flavoured mixture and refrigerate for another 15 minutes.
●  Serve the Tricolour Kalakhand.

—Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive Chef, Farzi Cafe, Hyderabad

