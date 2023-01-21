Legacy of ‘Golden age of Islam’ recreated in Hyderabad

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The exhibition aims to retrieve the legacy that has been overshadowed by western culture and highlight the scientific and intellectual revolution that took place during the ‘Golden age of Islam’ between the 8th and 14th centuries.

The two-day exhibition showcases the Muslim legacy of invention and innovation, is being held by Springfield Educational Society in Tolichowki. This exhibition features interesting models, artefacts, and enlightening presentations created by the students of Springfield Education, using 'Do IT Yourself' techniques. Most of the models were rather cute, with a touch of innovation.

There were various booths related to science, math, language, art, and architecture, highlighting the many innovations and inventions made during the 8th and 14th centuries, such as the Garden of Fields by Hyder Ali, different models of fountains invented by the Syrian Banū Mūsā brothers, the elephant clock (a model of water clock) invented by the medieval Islamic engineer Ismail al-Jazari, and the beautiful stained glass window by Abbas ibn Firnas.

The exhibition aimed to retrieve the legacy that has been overshadowed by Eurocentric culture and highlight the scientific and intellectual revolution that took place during the "golden age of Islam" between the 8th and 14th centuries.

So far, 25 schools have visited the exhibition, with many more expected to come. The exhibition was inaugurated by the chief guest Ashgar Hussain, the former President of UNESCO, and MA Lateef Atear, academic head of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society. During the inaugural, Asghar Hussain said, "It is the first exhibition on Muslim Scientists. There shall be a continued effort to improvise and curate many more such exhibitions around the world."

The exhibition is free and open to all

What: Exhibition of the legacy of invention and innovation during Islam’s golden age

Where: Majestic Gardens, Tolichowki

When: January 21

