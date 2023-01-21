Sports building fire: Building weakened beyond repair, says expert

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The structural stability of the Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building, a cellar+ G+ five-storeyed complex that was ravaged by fire for over 24 hours on Thursday and Friday, has been severely compromised. The intensity of the heat on the first floor of the building is still so high that authorities are concerned that it is not safe for rescue teams to venture inside and locate the bodies of three missing persons.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the plaster of the building is peeling off in multiple areas, including pillars, and rescue teams fear that large debris may fall apart. The building is completely coated in thick, dark soot and emits a strong charred smell in the surrounding area.To assess the strength of the building, GHMC has enlisted the help of Director of National Institute of Technology Prof NV Ramana Rao, who is an expert in Civil and Structural Engineering. Using a sky lift arranged by the Fire department, he reached every level of the five-storey building to conduct a Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

Non-destructive test

Speaking to TNIE, NIT Director Prof N V Ramana Rao said that he will conduct a Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to assess the stability of the building. He believes that the high combustible material had intensified the nature of the fire causing major damage to the structure of the building.“The building is very weak. The slabs are severely damaged. We need to conduct a non-destructive test to assess its strength. After the test, we will recommend the GHMC either to strengthen or demolish the building,” Ramana Rao said. He, however, opined that as of now the building appears to have been weakened beyond repair.

When further asked if the building can be demolished as it is constructed in L shape and surrounded by multiple buildings at close quarters, he said that controlled methods can be used to ensure the building is not tilted during demolition.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. While authorities had said on Thursday that it might have been triggered by a short circuit, on Friday, fire and electricity department officials ruled it out as the cause. The extent of the damage and injuries are still unclear as the intensity of the heat and structural instability of the building are making it difficult for rescue teams to access the affected areas.

