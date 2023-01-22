Arrangements on to demolish Deccan Knitwear Sports in Secunderabad after fire mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through a private agency carried out the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to check the structural stability of Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories complex at Nallagutta in Secunderabad which was completely gutted in a major fire mishap on January 19.

According to officials, a report will be submitted in a day or two. “If the original building stability is found to be below 80 per cent, it becomes unsafe and dangerous for staying and people’s safety will be at risk and the building has to be demolished either partially or fully,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started making arrangements for demolishing the building due to apprehension that it may collapse any time. As the fire has weakened the structure, necessary action on its demolition will be taken after the NDT report is submitted to the civic body. However, the demolition is likely to begin in a couple of days as the civic body is drawing plans to minimise the collateral damage to surrounding buildings, the officials informed.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Saturday visited the spot and reviewed the rescue operations. He assured that the State government will extend all help to the families of the victims. He also visited the adjacent residential area and interacted with the residents.

He said that building would be razed after submission of the NDT report and due procedures will be followed while demolishing the structure.

