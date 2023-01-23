Home Cities Hyderabad

Man chased, hacked to death on road in Hyderabad

Kulsumpura Circle Inspector Ashok Kumar said that special police teams have been formed to track down the assailants.

Published: 23rd January 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 11:20 AM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, three assailants brutally hacked to death a man in broad daylight in the Kulsumpura police station limits on Sunday evening. While passersby watched in horror, the three men, armed with swords and hunting sickles, chased the victim on the road before killing him in the most gruesome manner. The incident took place on the Jiyaguda bypass road near Puranapul.

Based on the Aadhaar card found in his shirt pocket, the victim was identified as Jangam Sainath (32) of Amberpet. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. They have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and the motive behind the murder. According to eyewitnesses, the three murderers jumped into the Musi and vanished after killing the man.

Kulsumpura Circle Inspector Ashok Kumar said that special police teams have been formed to track down the assailants. The video of the daylight murder shot on a mobile phone by a local went viral on social media. The video will be crucial to the case investigation, according to the police.

Comments

