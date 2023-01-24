Amazon launches its air cargo service in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To further enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers in India, e-commerce giant Amazon has chosen Telangana for the launch of Amazon Air, as part of it foray outside North America and Europe. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched Amazon India’s Amazon Air at the GMR Aero Technic, Hyderabad, on Monday. 

Quikjet will use the aircraft to transport shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Initially, it commenced the operations with two aircraft each having a capacity of 20,000 shipments.

Rama Rao said that Amazon Air’s launch was a landmark moment for the State, Indian aviation and Indian e-commerce sector. In the long run, he said, it will also help onboard more sellers from Telangana and the rest of India on Amazon’s global e-commerce platform. He assured complete support to Amazon’s activities in the State. “Hyderabad is home to Amazon’s world’s largest campus. Amazon Web Services chose to invest over $4.4 billion (`36,300 crore) in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, Amazon has its largest fulfilment footprint in Asia,” Rama Rao added.

“Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Over the last few years, we have taken many positive steps to build our fulfillment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in the country. Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India. Moreover, the launch will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation,” said Akhil Saxena, vice-president, Customer Fulfillment & WW Customer Service, Amazon.

STARTED  IN 2016
Amazon Air was launched in 2016 in the US and operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide. Since the launch of Amazon Air, Amazon has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in air logistics capabilities and generated thousands of new jobs around the world.

