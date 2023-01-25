Home Cities Hyderabad

Drug peddler arrested with 15 grams of MDMA in Hyderabad

The accused used to procure drugs from a Mumbai-based supplier and sell them to customers in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) sleuths apprehended a psychotropic drug peddler who was smuggling MDMA from Maharashtra to Hyderabad and seized 15 grams of contraband from him.Acting on a tip-off, H-NEW and Amberpet police officials nabbed 50-year-old Bharath Thukral, a resident of Yousufguda, while he was trying to sell the drug to his customers in Amberpet. The accused used to procure drugs from a Mumbai-based supplier and sell them to customers in Hyderabad. Police also identified six of his customers and will soon initiate action against them.

