Pick the right moisturiser

Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare expert can ensure that you find the right moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated, healthy and glowing.

By Kishore Guguloth
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to skincare, moisturiser is a staple in most people’s routines, especially during winter. But with so many options on the market, how we choose the right one for your skin type is always tricky. CE speaks to celebrity aesthetic physician Syed Shazia Fatima who weighs in on the importance of moisturisers an d how to choose the right one.

“Every skin needs a moisturiser to put back the moisture that is leeched into the surroundings If you have oily skin, you need to simply put back a hydrating molecule — like hyaluronic acid or even ceramides. For dry skin, you need to add back butter and oils,” says Syed Shazia Fatima, celebrity dermatologist and aesthetic physician.

With so many moisturiser brands to choose from, how do you differentiate between an effective one and a bad one? “There is no bad moisturiser,” says Syed Shazia Fatima. “However, it is ideal to stay away from ones that are scented or have strong chemicals like formaldehyde for long-term use. It is important to consult an expert and use the moisturiser ideal for you,” advises Syed Shazia Fatima.

“Everyone needs to apply moisturiser, but there is a plethora of products out there and you need to know what is suited for your skin. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, it’s crucial to choose a moisturiser that’s tailored to your specific needs,” she added. Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare expert can ensure that you find the right moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated, healthy and glowing.

