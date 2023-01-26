Home Cities Hyderabad

Chandrasekhar Rao has no right to live in the country: Bandi Sanjay

Observing that the chief minister was acting like the Nizam, Sanjay has reminded that a dictator like Hitler had to ultimately perish. 

Published: 26th January 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of insulting the Constitution and its architect Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar for not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade Grounds on Thursday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no right to live in the country. He has implored the people to decide whether they want to live as Telangana activists, or as slaves to the chief minister's family.

Addressing a gathering at BJP party office in Nampally after unfurling the tri-colour flag on Thursday, he said that a rule against the spirit of the constitution was happening in the State, with the chief minister showing no respect for the constitution, women and the governor.

"He had offered Sashtanga Namaskar to the previous governor. But just because the present governor is a woman, at every step he has been insulting her, by even ignoring the court orders," Sanjay said.

He questioned the chief minister if this was the respect BRS gave women, and if he would suggest the chief ministers supporting his party, to do the same in their States.

Observing that the chief minister was acting like the Nizam, Sanjay has reminded that a dictator like Hitler had to ultimately perish. 

Warning the chief minister that BJP workers will continue to question and fight back such attempts, Sanjay has urged the people of Telangana to understand the kind of autocratic rule prevailing in the State.
 

