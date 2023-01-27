Home Cities Hyderabad

13th grand nursery mela begins in Telangana

Farming essentials like fertilisers, pesticides, vermicompost, vases, vegetable plant seeds, and organic products are also available.

A farmer waters the ornamental plants at his stall on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 13th grand nursery mela, a national-level horticulture and agriculture show organised by the Telangana Event Organisation began at the People’s Plaza on Thursday. The event will go on for five days.

More than 140 stalls have been set up at the event, showcasing several exotic and local varieties of flowering plants like oriental lily, hybrid dutch glandular, orchids, and a variety of dahlias, tulips and roses.

