A slice of Italy

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are on a quest to try the best Italian restaurants in Hyderabad, a stop at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace’s Prego is a must. The fine-dining outlet is known for getting Italian fare right. Even better reason to drop by now is their new menu. We make our way to the plush hotel to experience Prego 2.0. Ushering us in, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan who has curated the new menu with classic and robust Italian recipes.

Talking about his second stint with Prego and the new menu, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan, says, “We are launching a new menu and as I was away for two years, wanted to bring in a new lease of life. We researched about what was there two years ago in Hyderabad and how it has developed now while keeping in mind that most of the clientele is same. What more can we give them? The taste profile has been done by acknowledging the Indian food palate in mind. The guests should have a great experience. This is what matters the most than serving authentic Italian food. Once they go out, they should relive the entire experience and not just a few dishes.”

The dazzling array of fresh veggies and cheese platter, antipasti, soup, live grill, risotto, pasta and dessert made us dive straight into Chorizo and cream cheese pepperonata bruschetta, Chicken Panini, Parma ham with melon with aged pecorino cheese. Then we went on to taste what the chef recommended — Eggplant Parmesan — it was delicious. Next in the main course we went for Fettuccine pollo pomodoro which had fettuccine pasta with chicken in tomato sauce. Next we focused our attention to porcini mushroom risotto with truffle, which was the signature dish from the chef’s table.

After indulging in the creamy risotto, we eat the Grigliato pollo picante which is a freshly baked pizza with spicy grilled chicken, roasted pepper and ricotta. We ended our main course journey with a live grill experience, where we had quail, octopus, prawn freshly grilled and seasoned, perfect to our liking.

With all these deliciousness around, we ended our Italian sojourn with Dolce — the honey cake, Lemon and chocolate varrine, tiramisu, cheesecake, pannacotta and pastries. “Every Sunday the brunch menu will change a bit, there’s no set menu. So the guests can be open for a little surprise whenever they visit Prego,” concludes Chef Unnikrishnan.

HYDERABAD: If you are on a quest to try the best Italian restaurants in Hyderabad, a stop at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace’s Prego is a must. The fine-dining outlet is known for getting Italian fare right. Even better reason to drop by now is their new menu. We make our way to the plush hotel to experience Prego 2.0. Ushering us in, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan who has curated the new menu with classic and robust Italian recipes. Talking about his second stint with Prego and the new menu, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan, says, “We are launching a new menu and as I was away for two years, wanted to bring in a new lease of life. We researched about what was there two years ago in Hyderabad and how it has developed now while keeping in mind that most of the clientele is same. What more can we give them? The taste profile has been done by acknowledging the Indian food palate in mind. The guests should have a great experience. This is what matters the most than serving authentic Italian food. Once they go out, they should relive the entire experience and not just a few dishes.” The dazzling array of fresh veggies and cheese platter, antipasti, soup, live grill, risotto, pasta and dessert made us dive straight into Chorizo and cream cheese pepperonata bruschetta, Chicken Panini, Parma ham with melon with aged pecorino cheese. Then we went on to taste what the chef recommended — Eggplant Parmesan — it was delicious. Next in the main course we went for Fettuccine pollo pomodoro which had fettuccine pasta with chicken in tomato sauce. Next we focused our attention to porcini mushroom risotto with truffle, which was the signature dish from the chef’s table. After indulging in the creamy risotto, we eat the Grigliato pollo picante which is a freshly baked pizza with spicy grilled chicken, roasted pepper and ricotta. We ended our main course journey with a live grill experience, where we had quail, octopus, prawn freshly grilled and seasoned, perfect to our liking. With all these deliciousness around, we ended our Italian sojourn with Dolce — the honey cake, Lemon and chocolate varrine, tiramisu, cheesecake, pannacotta and pastries. “Every Sunday the brunch menu will change a bit, there’s no set menu. So the guests can be open for a little surprise whenever they visit Prego,” concludes Chef Unnikrishnan.