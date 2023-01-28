Home Cities Hyderabad

A slice of Italy

The new menu at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace’s Prego is all about hearty Italian fare made with organically sourced ingredients

Published: 28th January 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are on a quest to try the best Italian restaurants in Hyderabad, a stop at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace’s Prego is a must. The fine-dining outlet is known for getting Italian fare right. Even better reason to drop by now is their new menu. We make our way to the plush hotel to experience Prego 2.0. Ushering us in, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan who has curated the new menu with classic and robust Italian recipes.

Talking about his second stint with Prego and the new menu, Chef de Cuisine S. Unnikrishnan, says, “We are launching a new menu and as I was away for two years, wanted to bring in a new lease of life. We researched about what was there two years ago in Hyderabad and how it has developed now while keeping in mind that most of the clientele is same. What more can we give them? The taste profile has been done by acknowledging the Indian food palate in mind. The guests should have a great experience. This is what matters the most than serving authentic Italian food. Once they go out, they should relive the entire experience and not just a few dishes.”

The dazzling array of fresh veggies and cheese platter, antipasti, soup, live grill, risotto, pasta and dessert made us dive straight into Chorizo and cream cheese pepperonata bruschetta, Chicken Panini, Parma ham with melon with aged pecorino cheese. Then we went on to taste what the chef recommended — Eggplant Parmesan — it was delicious. Next in the main course we went for Fettuccine pollo pomodoro which had fettuccine pasta with chicken in tomato sauce. Next we focused our attention to porcini mushroom risotto with truffle, which was the signature dish from the chef’s table.

After indulging in the creamy risotto, we eat the Grigliato pollo picante which is a freshly baked pizza with spicy grilled chicken, roasted pepper and ricotta. We ended our main course journey with a live grill experience, where we had quail, octopus, prawn freshly grilled and seasoned, perfect to our liking.

With all these deliciousness around, we ended our Italian sojourn with Dolce — the honey cake, Lemon and chocolate varrine, tiramisu, cheesecake, pannacotta and pastries. “Every Sunday the brunch menu will change a bit, there’s no set menu. So the guests can be open for a little surprise whenever they visit Prego,” concludes Chef Unnikrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp