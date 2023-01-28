GHMC identifies sites to set up four animal crematorium

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After establishing the first dedicated animal crematorium in the State at Fathullaguda near Nagole in Rangareddy district early this month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up four such facilities in four GHMC zones for which lands have been identified and they will be established at the existing Animal Care Centres.

The animal crematoria would be established at Mahadevapuram in Kukatpally zone (Rs 74.82 lakh), Choodi Bazar in Khairatabad zone (Rs 78 lakh). For Nallagandla in Serilingampally zone and Kattedan in Charminar zone, estimates are being prepared and tenders would be invited shortly. For the Secunderabad zone, suitable land is being identified.

Pet owners, animal activists, and other sections of society have been requesting the need to establish an animal crematorium for giving a decent farewell for dead pet animals. Disposing off dead pets and animals has been a concern of pet lovers for the last several years.In Hyderabad where the number of pets grows and several of them die daily, systematic disposal of animal carcass has been an issue of concern for a long time.

Smoke-free facilities

The civic body has initiated the process following the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to establish animal crematoriums in all the six GHMC zones after inaugurating animal crematorium at Fathullaguda recently. As part of this, the GHMC has decided to establish a crematorium in the four zones.

The animal crematorium will be a smoke-free LPG crematorium (for incineration and disposal of small and medium animals). The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) will be handed over to a Animal Welfare Organisations recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India for disposal with zero emission for the scientific disposal of carcasses of pet animals.

As per CPCB guidelines

The agency which will be selected should have a minimum experience of five years in design, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning including O&M of LPG or electric crematoriums (human/animal) in state or central government, GHMC officials said.They said that the structure will be a front opening hinged-type crematorium furnace, the system consists of primary chamber, secondary chamber, burner system of adjustable LPG input devices, loading trolley, control panel, chimney for crematorium etc confirming strictly to pollution control board norms.

At the rear side of the primary chamber, a manually operated door will be provided for the removal of ash using scrapper. It will be designed based on the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and is capable of incinerating in about 45 to 60 minutes.

