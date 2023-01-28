Revolutionising custom-built systems

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MVP, a high-end computer configuration service, was co-founded in Hyderabad and is now taking orders from organisations like ISRO. The company, which was started by a group of, tech nerds, and gamers, plans for future growth and entrepreneurship in the custom laptop segment. Mohammed Abdul Aziz Ahmer, co-founder of MVP spoke to CE about his passion for high-end computer assembly, computer customisation, and more.

Aziz Ahmer had assembled a computer in his bedroom first, then he changed, it and then again until all the pieces worked in perfect sync to produce the power that he needed to run the machine. As he delved deeper into the process, he realised that there was a gap in the market for a service that could provide customised computers to Indian customers. This realisation led to the birth of The MVP, an e-commerce company that builds and ships customised computers across India.

When asked what differentiates The MVP from major brands that sell pre-assembled computers, Ahmer says, “We are more agile than them. They tend to go in the direction that makes it easier for them to fulfil configuration, and hence they will try to fit into whatever application they can. We have a different approach. We’ll be talking to clients to understand what they need, and then we’ll tell you the configuration according to them. We provide flexibility and agility in the configuration.”

The MVP has supplied many photogrammetry companies and has been able to provide them with high-end configurations that other companies have not been able to match, hinted him.

Now in its 8th year, The MVP has seen tremendous growth and success. Ahmer is proud to have been able to provide a service that fills a gap in the market and is thrilled when customers such as ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) place orders with them. “I was thrilled the day ISRO ordered from us. I framed the purchased order on my wall. These things remind you that it is not about money all the time. It was the most significant validation for me. It’s like okay, even the Indian government thinks that we are okay,” says Ahmer.

Looking to the future, Ahmer has big plans for The MVP. He wants to encourage entrepreneurship within the company and eventually, the dream is to manufacture their laptops. Starting an e-commerce business may seem daunting, but Ahmer believes it is simpler than ever before and encourages others to take the leap of faith. “You don’t even need an office space. You just need free time. That’s it.

It’s that simple, and of course, passion. Don’t give up, love the grind. It is very cliche, but it works out when you believe in yourself and are self-aware of what is happening. Look at the process from the bird’s eye. What helped us over the years is customer feedback. So not giving up is a big element of that,” Ahmer concludes.

HYDERABAD: MVP, a high-end computer configuration service, was co-founded in Hyderabad and is now taking orders from organisations like ISRO. The company, which was started by a group of, tech nerds, and gamers, plans for future growth and entrepreneurship in the custom laptop segment. Mohammed Abdul Aziz Ahmer, co-founder of MVP spoke to CE about his passion for high-end computer assembly, computer customisation, and more. Aziz Ahmer had assembled a computer in his bedroom first, then he changed, it and then again until all the pieces worked in perfect sync to produce the power that he needed to run the machine. As he delved deeper into the process, he realised that there was a gap in the market for a service that could provide customised computers to Indian customers. This realisation led to the birth of The MVP, an e-commerce company that builds and ships customised computers across India. When asked what differentiates The MVP from major brands that sell pre-assembled computers, Ahmer says, “We are more agile than them. They tend to go in the direction that makes it easier for them to fulfil configuration, and hence they will try to fit into whatever application they can. We have a different approach. We’ll be talking to clients to understand what they need, and then we’ll tell you the configuration according to them. We provide flexibility and agility in the configuration.” The MVP has supplied many photogrammetry companies and has been able to provide them with high-end configurations that other companies have not been able to match, hinted him. Now in its 8th year, The MVP has seen tremendous growth and success. Ahmer is proud to have been able to provide a service that fills a gap in the market and is thrilled when customers such as ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) place orders with them. “I was thrilled the day ISRO ordered from us. I framed the purchased order on my wall. These things remind you that it is not about money all the time. It was the most significant validation for me. It’s like okay, even the Indian government thinks that we are okay,” says Ahmer. Looking to the future, Ahmer has big plans for The MVP. He wants to encourage entrepreneurship within the company and eventually, the dream is to manufacture their laptops. Starting an e-commerce business may seem daunting, but Ahmer believes it is simpler than ever before and encourages others to take the leap of faith. “You don’t even need an office space. You just need free time. That’s it. It’s that simple, and of course, passion. Don’t give up, love the grind. It is very cliche, but it works out when you believe in yourself and are self-aware of what is happening. Look at the process from the bird’s eye. What helped us over the years is customer feedback. So not giving up is a big element of that,” Ahmer concludes.