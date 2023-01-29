Home Cities Hyderabad

Startup20 shapes a syncretic global ecosystem

More than 100 incubators, startups, investors, industry partners from G20 countries come together in Hyderabad

Published: 29th January 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:44 AM

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addresses the Startup20 inception meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad, which is one of the major destinations for startups, has come alive with the G20 presidency. This inception meet on Startup20 had a participation of over 100 incubators, startups, investors, industry partners among others from G 20 countries and nine observer countries.

Startup20 aspires to create a global narrative for supporting startups and enabling synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders. The primary objective is to harmonise the global startup ecosystem through a collaborative and forward-looking approach.

The purpose of this group is to provide a common platform for startups from G20 member countries to come together to develop actionable guidance in the form of building of enabler’s capacities, identification of funding gaps, enhancement of employment opportunities, achievement of SDG targets and climate resilience, and growth of an inclusive ecosystem.

While the two-day inception meet of Startup20 is being held in Hyderabad till Sunday, the summit event will happen in July 2023 in Gurugram. The sessions on day 1 of G20 presidency included experience sharing among the G20 countries about their startup ecosystem through elevator pitches, closed door meetings and open moderated discussions.

 G20 delegates visit T-Hub, India’s pioneering startup incubator | RVK Rao

On the first day, the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation(NIIO) showcased medical innovations undertaken by Indian Naval officers during the inception meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group under India’s G20 presidency. Various medical innovations including the ‘Aadyant’ Oxygen Recycling System(ORS), ‘Spandan’ low-cost digital stethoscope and ‘Nebiro’ smart portable nebuliser were displayed.

On this occasion, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said “We are doing 215 meetings in 56 cities across the country and one of them is Hyderabad, where there will be meetings here. We are working in partnership with the Telangana government to drive this. There is a T-Hub, We-Hub and a lot of hubs and there is a lot of movement for startups.”

