Home Cities Hyderabad

Floating musical fountains on Hussainsagar to be ready in one week

There are approximately 800 jet nozzles. While the chasing nozzles vary from 12 metres to 45 metres, the central jet is the tallest jet with a spray height of 90 metres.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Workers install floating musical fountains in the picturesque Hussainsagar lake | Vinay Madapu

Workers install floating musical fountains in the picturesque Hussainsagar lake | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E Prix and the inauguration of the State Secretariat just a few weeks away, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install floating-type musical fountains on Hussainsagar lake. The project is estimated to finish this week while the trial runs will begin the week after.

Works to put up the structure near Amogham Lake View Restaurant on NTR Marg at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore have already begun. After the installation, there will be three shows on weekdays and four on weekends and holidays. Each show will be held between 7 pm and 10 pm and will last for 20 minutes.

Sources told TNIE that the musical fountains are being installed to add glitter to the lake surroundings and as an added attraction to the upcoming racing event. The floating-type musical fountain spans 180 metres in length, 10 metres in width and 90 metres in height. It has three sets of lasers which will show various themes on the surface of the fountain. The fountain also has a mist fairy fog machine which will create a cloud effect along with music programmed through the DMX controller and synchronised with music.

There are approximately 800 jet nozzles. While the chasing nozzles vary from 12 metres to 45 metres, the central jet is the tallest jet with a spray height of 90 metres.

An agency has been chosen to install the equipment and they will be responsible for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for three years. The lighting fixtures, pump sets, and other equipment must be repaired within 48 hours. The contractor shall also, for critical locations, take corrective actions within 24 hours. In case of any electrical shock, emergency or theft, the contractor should lodge a  police complaint, if required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hussainsagar lake
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp