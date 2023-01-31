Floating musical fountains on Hussainsagar to be ready in one week

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E Prix and the inauguration of the State Secretariat just a few weeks away, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install floating-type musical fountains on Hussainsagar lake. The project is estimated to finish this week while the trial runs will begin the week after.

Works to put up the structure near Amogham Lake View Restaurant on NTR Marg at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore have already begun. After the installation, there will be three shows on weekdays and four on weekends and holidays. Each show will be held between 7 pm and 10 pm and will last for 20 minutes.

Sources told TNIE that the musical fountains are being installed to add glitter to the lake surroundings and as an added attraction to the upcoming racing event. The floating-type musical fountain spans 180 metres in length, 10 metres in width and 90 metres in height. It has three sets of lasers which will show various themes on the surface of the fountain. The fountain also has a mist fairy fog machine which will create a cloud effect along with music programmed through the DMX controller and synchronised with music.

There are approximately 800 jet nozzles. While the chasing nozzles vary from 12 metres to 45 metres, the central jet is the tallest jet with a spray height of 90 metres.

An agency has been chosen to install the equipment and they will be responsible for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for three years. The lighting fixtures, pump sets, and other equipment must be repaired within 48 hours. The contractor shall also, for critical locations, take corrective actions within 24 hours. In case of any electrical shock, emergency or theft, the contractor should lodge a police complaint, if required.

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E Prix and the inauguration of the State Secretariat just a few weeks away, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install floating-type musical fountains on Hussainsagar lake. The project is estimated to finish this week while the trial runs will begin the week after. Works to put up the structure near Amogham Lake View Restaurant on NTR Marg at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore have already begun. After the installation, there will be three shows on weekdays and four on weekends and holidays. Each show will be held between 7 pm and 10 pm and will last for 20 minutes. Sources told TNIE that the musical fountains are being installed to add glitter to the lake surroundings and as an added attraction to the upcoming racing event. The floating-type musical fountain spans 180 metres in length, 10 metres in width and 90 metres in height. It has three sets of lasers which will show various themes on the surface of the fountain. The fountain also has a mist fairy fog machine which will create a cloud effect along with music programmed through the DMX controller and synchronised with music. There are approximately 800 jet nozzles. While the chasing nozzles vary from 12 metres to 45 metres, the central jet is the tallest jet with a spray height of 90 metres. An agency has been chosen to install the equipment and they will be responsible for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for three years. The lighting fixtures, pump sets, and other equipment must be repaired within 48 hours. The contractor shall also, for critical locations, take corrective actions within 24 hours. In case of any electrical shock, emergency or theft, the contractor should lodge a police complaint, if required.