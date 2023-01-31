Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023: Food for thought

Alka Elizabeth and Roopa Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With over 150 speakers engaging in conversations about art, literature, politics and scores of workshops Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023 proved to be a hub of ideas and a space for community engagement, here are some events that CE covered on the last day of the festival. One of the highlights of the festival was the appearance of Archana Pidathala, the self-published author of the book titled: Five Morsels and Why Cook. Pidathala regaled the audience with her tales of her 11,500km journey across India, documenting the stories and recipes of 15 women from different walks of life. Her new book celebrates regional cuisines and sustainable practises, and despite criticism that she is an ‘overqualified’ author for a cookbook, Pidathala proudly defends her passion for cooking and preserving traditional recipes. “I’m happy to feed my son what my grandmother fed me,” she said during a discussion. Another highlight of the festival was the presence of the Food4Thought Foundation, which aimed to promote the importance of reading through fun and interactive activities. The foundation set up two photo sessions, one with a wing mural and another with a superhero-themed banner that read: ‘Today I gained a superpower, igniting a reading revolution.’ The foundation also sold books, each one a mystery with only the genre and a line revealed to the buyer, adding to the excitement. The foundation’s approach to book sales was communicative and convivial, and festival-goers appreciated the unique setup. In addition to the discussions and workshops, the festival featured a variety of art installations, visual exhibitions, and sumptuous bites. From the star-studded line-up of speakers and artists to the engaging events, the Hyderabad Literature Festival was a celebration of art, literature, and community. The festival proved to be a hub of ideas and a space for engagement, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.