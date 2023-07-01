Home Cities Hyderabad

Enchante Café and Confectionery in Hyderabad launches new menu

We concluded our tasting of the new menu with desserts Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Apricot Delight and Tres Leches.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Founded by Deepa Dadu and Mahesh Tibrewal, Enchante Café and Confectionery in Film Nagar has just launched its new menu. The café is known for its wholesome baked goods, refreshing beverages and delicious dishes with traditional flavours and global cuisine.

Talking about the new menu, Mahesh Tibrewal, co-founder, Enchante says, “The launch of our new menu marks an exciting milestone for us, as we strive to push the boundaries of taste and creativity. We have meticulously crafted each dish to deliver an extraordinary dining experience. From fusion-inspired creations to bold flavours, our aim is to surprise and delight our customers. We have poured our expertise and passion into every detail, and we can’t wait for our guests to savour the unique culinary journey we have prepared for them during this menu launch.”

We gave the outdoor seating a miss and settled in the AC area with vibrant interiors due to scorching summer heat. We started off with Cream of Broccoli & Almond soup and Watermelon & Feta Salad. The soup was creamy and the slivers of almond added a nice crunch to it. The salad was in no doubt refreshing. We quench our thirst with Cranberry coffee and Sizzling Lady drink, which was made with tabasco and mango crush. Next on our plate was Black Olive and Sundried Tomato Bruschetta and Rosemary Grilled Chicken Crostini. With the amazing bruschetta, we were instantly transported to far away lands. Shish Touk and Cannelloni Florentine came next.

The chicken was succulent in Shish Taouk and the stuffing of paneer and spinach in Cannelloni Florentine went well with the cheesy goodness. The highlight of the main course was Roast Chicken with Veggies & Demi Glaze Sauce and Chicken Parmesan. Both the dishes had moist chicken loaded with flavours. Last but not the least in our main course dining experience was the Lebanese Platter and it was a meal of its own with falafel, lavash and three types of hummus.

We concluded our tasting of the new menu with desserts Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Apricot Delight and Tres Leches. All the desserts were delicious and lip-smacking. The cheesecake was creamy as expected from an experienced pastry chef, whereas, the Apricot Delight was vibrant with apricot flavours and Tres Leches was subtly sweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enchante Café and Confectionery
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp