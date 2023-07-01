Enchante Café and Confectionery in Hyderabad launches new menu

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Founded by Deepa Dadu and Mahesh Tibrewal, Enchante Café and Confectionery in Film Nagar has just launched its new menu. The café is known for its wholesome baked goods, refreshing beverages and delicious dishes with traditional flavours and global cuisine.

Talking about the new menu, Mahesh Tibrewal, co-founder, Enchante says, “The launch of our new menu marks an exciting milestone for us, as we strive to push the boundaries of taste and creativity. We have meticulously crafted each dish to deliver an extraordinary dining experience. From fusion-inspired creations to bold flavours, our aim is to surprise and delight our customers. We have poured our expertise and passion into every detail, and we can’t wait for our guests to savour the unique culinary journey we have prepared for them during this menu launch.”

We gave the outdoor seating a miss and settled in the AC area with vibrant interiors due to scorching summer heat. We started off with Cream of Broccoli & Almond soup and Watermelon & Feta Salad. The soup was creamy and the slivers of almond added a nice crunch to it. The salad was in no doubt refreshing. We quench our thirst with Cranberry coffee and Sizzling Lady drink, which was made with tabasco and mango crush. Next on our plate was Black Olive and Sundried Tomato Bruschetta and Rosemary Grilled Chicken Crostini. With the amazing bruschetta, we were instantly transported to far away lands. Shish Touk and Cannelloni Florentine came next.

The chicken was succulent in Shish Taouk and the stuffing of paneer and spinach in Cannelloni Florentine went well with the cheesy goodness. The highlight of the main course was Roast Chicken with Veggies & Demi Glaze Sauce and Chicken Parmesan. Both the dishes had moist chicken loaded with flavours. Last but not the least in our main course dining experience was the Lebanese Platter and it was a meal of its own with falafel, lavash and three types of hummus.

We concluded our tasting of the new menu with desserts Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Apricot Delight and Tres Leches. All the desserts were delicious and lip-smacking. The cheesecake was creamy as expected from an experienced pastry chef, whereas, the Apricot Delight was vibrant with apricot flavours and Tres Leches was subtly sweet.

