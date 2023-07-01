Narsingi outer ring road ramp in Hyderabad to open for traffic on July 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi entry and exit ramps (20th interchange on the Outer Ring Road), will be opened for traffic on Saturday. This marks the first interchange to be inaugurated for motorists since the inauguration of the 158-km ORR in 2016. Two additional interchanges at Neoplis in Kokapet and Mallampet are also in their final stages of construction. The Narsingi ramps, built at a cost of Rs 29.5 crore, will significantly enhance traffic movement and connectivity.

The entry ramp near the Narsingi overpass will provide a direct link for traffic coming from Narsingi and Gandipet to Shamshabad, while the exit ramp near the Narsingi overpass will connect traffic from Shamshabad to Narsingi and Gandipet. This interchange will benefit commuters from Langar House, Mehidipatnam, Manchirevula, Kismatpur, and integrate with the upcoming Cycle Track and widening of Service Roads.

Previously, travellers heading to RGIA airport had to take a detour to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) or Nanakramguda or Kokapet to enter the ORR. The new Narsingi interchange allows direct access to the ORR from Narsingi. It also provides a convenient route to Gandipet and popular landmarks like Golconda Fort and Taramati Baradari, saving travel time and reducing congestion on service and internal roads in the Narsingi area.

The decision to construct these interchanges was driven by the heavy traffic flow at these key locations, coupled with the rapid development of residential and commercial establishments in the vicinity. With Narsingi’s proximity to the Financial District and Gachibowli, which are experiencing significant growth, the new interchange is expected to alleviate congestion during peak office hours.

The ORR currently has 19 interchanges where toll fees are collected from vehicles. These interchanges include Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Edulnagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Nanakramguda, Kokapet, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem, and Bonguluru.

The construction of the 158-km ORR was initiated by the HMDA in 2007 with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project was divided into three phases, and various sections of the ORR have been opened to the public since 2008. The completion of the Medchal to Ghatkesar section in 2016 made the entire ORR accessible to commuters.

