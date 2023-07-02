Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro introduces student pass offer

The offer is available for a limited time and is subject to withdrawal based on management decisions.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) announced a student pass offer. As per the offer, students need to pay for 20 trips and avail 30 trips across all fare zones. To avail of this offer, students must obtain the newly branded smart cards.

The pass is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase and will be available for the next nine months, from July 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Each student will be issued only one smart card. Eligibility for the pass is limited to students born after April 1, 1998.

The offer is available for a limited time and is subject to withdrawal based on management decisions. Passes can be purchased at specific stations on the red line, including JNTU College, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial, and Dilsukhnagar metro stations. On the green line, passes can be obtained at Narayanguda metro station, while on the blue line, they are available at Nagole, Parade Grounds, Begumpet, and Raidurg metro stations.

Upon successful purchase of the card, students will also receive discount coupons for various retail brands associated with Hyderabad Metro Rail, such as 24 Seven convenience stores and Reliance Trends. For more details, including terms and conditions, students can visit the official website of LTMHRL at www.ltmetro.com/super-saver-offer/metrostudentpass/.

