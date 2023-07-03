Home Cities Hyderabad

Students, staff rally for new Osmania Medical College building

The rally was held in response to several issues that have recently surfaced due to the poor infrastructure at the hospital.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania Medical College (OMC) alumni association organised a rally to demand a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Saturday. Members of the Junior Doctors Association, students and staff from both the OGH and OMC took part in the rally from the college campus to the hospital.

The rally was held in response to several issues that have recently surfaced due to the poor infrastructure at the hospital. Many doctors have been highlighting the lack of proper facilities and the overcrowding at OGH, which have had a negative impact on the well-being of patients. The suffering of these patients cannot be ignored any longer, and it is imperative for the government to prioritise healthcare, the demonstrators said.

A few days ago, a joint association consisting comprising members of the Osmania Alumni Association, Alumni Trust and organisations representing doctors and nurses had also raised these issues with the Director of Medical Education.

Proper facilities need of the hour

Many doctors pointed out the lack of proper facilities and the overcrowding at OGH, which have had a negative impact on the. The suffering of these patients cannot be ignored any longer, and it is imperative for the government to prioritise healthcare, the demonstrators said.

