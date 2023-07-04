Rs 14.2 crore heroin seized by Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the biggest seizures of heroin by Customs sleuths at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, contraband worth a whopping Rs 14.20 crore was seized on Sunday from a female passenger travelling from the Republic of Burundi.

A total of 2,027 grams of heroin found hidden

among traditional African clothes in a suitcase

belonging to a woman from the Republic of

Burundi at the RGIA in Hyderabad on Monday

Customs sleuths said that the heroin, weighing 2,027 grams, was concealed in her traditional African clothes, and was detected when they scanned her luggage. The woman has been identified as a citizen of the Republic of Burundi who reached Hyderabad from Nairobi via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight.

Checking her luggage in which she was carrying eight traditional African dresses, one handbag and three soaps, the Customs sleuths noticed that they were heavier than normal.

Suspecting that she might be carrying some illegal substances in her luggage, the Customs sleuths carefully checked the layers of the dresses and other materials and found the heroin carefully concealed pouches in each layer.

The 43-year-old accused was taken into custody and remanded under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

HYDERABAD: In one of the biggest seizures of heroin by Customs sleuths at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, contraband worth a whopping Rs 14.20 crore was seized on Sunday from a female passenger travelling from the Republic of Burundi. A total of 2,027 grams of heroin found hidden among traditional African clothes in a suitcase belonging to a woman from the Republic of Burundi at the RGIA in Hyderabad on MondayCustoms sleuths said that the heroin, weighing 2,027 grams, was concealed in her traditional African clothes, and was detected when they scanned her luggage. The woman has been identified as a citizen of the Republic of Burundi who reached Hyderabad from Nairobi via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight. Checking her luggage in which she was carrying eight traditional African dresses, one handbag and three soaps, the Customs sleuths noticed that they were heavier than normal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Suspecting that she might be carrying some illegal substances in her luggage, the Customs sleuths carefully checked the layers of the dresses and other materials and found the heroin carefully concealed pouches in each layer. The 43-year-old accused was taken into custody and remanded under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.