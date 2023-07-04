Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 14.2 crore heroin seized by Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Published: 04th July 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:21 AM

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In one of the biggest seizures of heroin by Customs sleuths at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, contraband worth a whopping Rs 14.20 crore was seized on Sunday from a female passenger travelling from the Republic of Burundi. 

Customs sleuths said that the heroin, weighing 2,027 grams, was concealed in her traditional African clothes, and was detected when they scanned her luggage. The woman has been identified as a citizen of the Republic of Burundi who reached Hyderabad from Nairobi via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight. 

Checking her luggage in which she was carrying eight traditional African dresses, one handbag and three soaps, the Customs sleuths noticed that they were heavier than normal.

Suspecting that she might be carrying some illegal substances in her luggage, the Customs sleuths carefully checked the layers of the dresses and other materials and found the heroin carefully concealed pouches in each layer.  

The 43-year-old accused was taken into custody and remanded under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

