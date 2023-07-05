‘Early treatment is the key’   

Akshara Kappagantu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Venkatesh Movva, an esteemed international specialist in regenerative medicine, with a particular focus on sports medicine, recently visited Hyderabad to attend a session on the advancements in the field of orthopaedics.

Notably, Dr Movva holds the distinction of being the first physician in India to offer the groundbreaking non-surgical Regenexx regenerative treatment. To expand the reach of non-surgical regenerative medicine, he has established RegenOrthoSport in both Mumbai and Hyderabad.

When asked about his decision to open a branch in Hyderabad, Dr Movva explained, “Hyderabad was an easy choice for me since I am Telugu and originally from this area. It has always been my desire to return and establish something here. We offer our services in Hyderabad because they involve innovative procedures that are new to people. When we initially started, individuals had very little knowledge about these treatments.”

Elaborating on the concept of regenerative medicine, Dr Movva stated, “Regenerative medicine encompasses a broad range of techniques that promote the regeneration of the human body. Anything that aids in the regeneration of body tissues can be considered regenerative medicine. Our specialisation lies in regenerative orthopaedics, which focuses on musculoskeletal conditions related to joints. When we say ‘regenerative orthopaedics,’ we mean our objective is to regenerate specific tissues without resorting to surgery. It is important to differentiate this from traditional orthopaedic surgery, as regenerative orthopaedics offers non-surgical alternatives.”

Dr Movva also addressed the impact of age on treatment outcomes, saying, “For instance, arthritis of the knees is commonly observed in older individuals but is less prevalent in younger populations. However, we occasionally encounter cases of arthritis in individuals as young as 40, while some 80-year-olds may not exhibit any signs of arthritis.

Therefore, age alone is not a decisive factor. However, if someone presents with a severely damaged condition and delays seeking treatment, say for five years or more, the response to treatment may not be as favourable. Age is not proven to impede healing, as our bone marrow stem cells and platelets continue to support regeneration throughout our lives. Seeking early attention and treatment is crucial for achieving optimal outcomes.”

In conclusion, Dr Venkatesh Movva emphasised the importance of early intervention, stating, “Early treatment offers the best chance of success. Age should not discourage individuals from seeking treatment, as our body’s regenerative capabilities persist until our final days. By seeking prompt medical attention, patients can attain the most favourable outcomes.”

