Ronald Rose is the new GHMC commissioner

HYDERABAD: The State government has appointed senior bureaucrat Ronald Rose as the new Commissioner for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He will take charge as commissioner on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

Ronald Rose, a 2006-batch IAS officer will come in place of DS Lokesh Kumar, who was recently posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

Ross earlier held the post of Secretary to the Finance Department. He also served as GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Central Zone from February 2014 to July 2014. Later, he served as GHMC Additional Commissioner (Planning, Projects, Heritage, Traffic and Transportation) from June 2013 to February 2014. He has also been the District Collector in Mahbubnagar, Medak and Nizamabad districts.

Stayed in Telangana

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmad who served as Director of Prohibition and Excise department has been posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer. Rose was allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre after the formation of the Telangana State in 2014. However, he along with other bureaucrats continued to stay with Telangana by getting clearance from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The Union government has filed a petition against the CAT order in Telangana High Court.

