Home Cities Hyderabad

Speeding car leaves 2 women dead, 2 other morning walkers injured in Hyderabad

The police found a bag inside the car containing a knife, but the accused claimed that it was intended to cut a case as it was Badiuddin’s birthday.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Speeding car

A screengrab of the accident caught on CCTV cameras shows the speeding car about to hit the victims at Sun City in Hyderabad early on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women lost their lives and two other persons were left hospitalised when a speeding car struck them while they were out for a morning walk on Sun City main road on Tuesday. While Nemili Anuradha, 45, and her daughter Nemali Mamatha, 25, died on the spot, Mamatha’s friends Malvika, 25, and Intikhaab Khan suffered severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses rushed to help the injured victims and alerted the police. The four occupants of the car fled the spot, but the police managed to arrest them within four hours. They were identified as Md Badiuddin Quadri, 19, who was driving the car, and Abdul Rahman, 18, the owner of the vehicle. They were booked on charges of causing death by negligence and causing hurt by endangering life under IPC Sections 304 (ii) and 337, respectively. Badiuddin does not have a valid driving license.

The police found a bag inside the car containing a knife, but the accused claimed that it was intended to cut a case as it was Badiuddin’s birthday. Malavika, who was injured in the accident, was rushed to Olive Hospital in Nanal Nagar, while Intakhaab Khan remains critical at the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills with spinal and head injuries. Investigating is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Speeding car Hyderabad road accident Hit and run case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp