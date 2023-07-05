Speeding car leaves 2 women dead, 2 other morning walkers injured in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women lost their lives and two other persons were left hospitalised when a speeding car struck them while they were out for a morning walk on Sun City main road on Tuesday. While Nemili Anuradha, 45, and her daughter Nemali Mamatha, 25, died on the spot, Mamatha’s friends Malvika, 25, and Intikhaab Khan suffered severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses rushed to help the injured victims and alerted the police. The four occupants of the car fled the spot, but the police managed to arrest them within four hours. They were identified as Md Badiuddin Quadri, 19, who was driving the car, and Abdul Rahman, 18, the owner of the vehicle. They were booked on charges of causing death by negligence and causing hurt by endangering life under IPC Sections 304 (ii) and 337, respectively. Badiuddin does not have a valid driving license.

The police found a bag inside the car containing a knife, but the accused claimed that it was intended to cut a case as it was Badiuddin’s birthday. Malavika, who was injured in the accident, was rushed to Olive Hospital in Nanal Nagar, while Intakhaab Khan remains critical at the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills with spinal and head injuries. Investigating is on.

HYDERABAD: Two women lost their lives and two other persons were left hospitalised when a speeding car struck them while they were out for a morning walk on Sun City main road on Tuesday. While Nemili Anuradha, 45, and her daughter Nemali Mamatha, 25, died on the spot, Mamatha’s friends Malvika, 25, and Intikhaab Khan suffered severe injuries. Eyewitnesses rushed to help the injured victims and alerted the police. The four occupants of the car fled the spot, but the police managed to arrest them within four hours. They were identified as Md Badiuddin Quadri, 19, who was driving the car, and Abdul Rahman, 18, the owner of the vehicle. They were booked on charges of causing death by negligence and causing hurt by endangering life under IPC Sections 304 (ii) and 337, respectively. Badiuddin does not have a valid driving license. The police found a bag inside the car containing a knife, but the accused claimed that it was intended to cut a case as it was Badiuddin’s birthday. Malavika, who was injured in the accident, was rushed to Olive Hospital in Nanal Nagar, while Intakhaab Khan remains critical at the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills with spinal and head injuries. Investigating is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });