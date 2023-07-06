Stellantis Digital Hub launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has further strengthened its position as a robust automotive ecosystem with the inauguration of the Stellantis Digital Hub. Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and a global mobility provider, boasts a diverse community of over 160 nationalities, operates in more than 30 countries and serves customers in over 130 markets.

IT and Industries Minister @KTRBRS speaking after inaugurating @Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad. https://t.co/fXu51AI2Jv — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 5, 2023

As the fourth-largest automaker worldwide in terms of sales, Stellantis houses iconic brands such as Jeep, Citroen, Maserati, Peugeot, Fiat and more. The company has successfully established its presence in Hyderabad since 2020, initially collaborating with Wipro through a BOT model and recently transitioning to independent operations at the new office space.

The Stellantis Digital Hub, sprawling over an impressive 75,000 square feet, has been designed with the “New Era of Agility” model in mind. This hybrid work initiative combines remote and in-office work to create a forward-thinking and collaborative environment.

