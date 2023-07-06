Tune into fashion  

Home Cities Hyderabad

Intune, a national clothing brand opened its first outlet in Hyderabad at DLS Virtue Mall, Uppal. The brand aims to be budget friendly yet provide the best quality and collection to the people.

By Akshara Kappagantu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Comfort over quantity, is what the majority of people prefer when it comes to clothing. Intune, a national clothing brand opened its first outlet in the city at DLS Virtue Mall, Uppal. The store is spread over two floors in the mall. The brand aims to be budget friendly yet provide the best quality and collection to the people. They have a varied collection ranging from Western to ethnic.

With prices starting from as low as `149 for a T-shirt, the brand is gearing up to give serious competition to all the other clothing brands. The highest price for any clothing item is `999 with only one or two items that exceed this price range. This makes it very feasible for everyone, especially students.

The collection in the store is separated into men’s fashion and women’s fashion. All the clothes are then categorised into trending fashion designs, formal clothes, casual clothes and athleisure. The range of footwear is also quite new and different. A dual-colour tone theme runs throughout the collections — lavender and white, black and white, green and blue and many more.

One of the visitors said “The footwear matches the theme of each section. The sandals are also extremely comfortable.” The denim collection is a large one for both men and women. Ranging from shirts to pants to shorts, it comes with a lot of choices. It is a problem of plenty for the shoppers.

Riya, a first-time visitor to the store remarked, “I was initially hesitant to shop from another brand other than the ones I usually shop at, but Intune fondly surprised me. Not just the collections, but also the wide range of sizes is also really worth appreciation.”

Some of the best looks include denim shorts, a white t-shirt and a shirt as a flannel. The co-ord sets with fruits and floral prints are eye-catching. One can never go wrong with a floral print frock for girls. Go to look for young boys who can be tie-dye t-shirts and ankle-length denims. Finally, for men, you can never go wrong with comfortable tracks with a matching hoodie. The brand has also expanded with the opening of one more store in Miyapur and now are looking to open stores in various cities across India.

