HMDA starts work on 5 bridges across Musi and Esa

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has set in motion the process of constructing five bridges at strategic locations across Esa and Musi to enhance connectivity for areas on both sides of the rivers and expedite the development of the surrounding regions.

The five bridges, for which tenders have been called, include one between Budvel (IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river) at an estimated cost of Rs 20.64 crore, a second-level bridge at Budvel costing Rs 19.83 crore, Uppal Bhagayat Layout to the south bank of the Musi at Rs 29.28 crore, Manchirevula village-Narsingi on Musi costing Rs 32.21 crore, and a high-level bridge connecting Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly, with an estimated cost of Rs 26.94 crore.

The total cost of these bridges amounts to Rs 129.76 crore. All of these bridges will be four-lane and will be 180 metres to 210 metres long.

Sources said that the bridges will be constructed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, for faster execution by a single agency instead of multiple agencies. The State government has decided to construct a total of 15 new bridges across the two rivers. Though it may take longer to finalise the architectural designs, initial groundwork, such as foundation laying and pier erection, will be prioritised.

Although designs were submitted to the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, none have been finalised yet. After a review, the Minister suggested the exploration of additional designs.

These bridges will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of existing structures but also improve mobility for residents across the rivers. Once complete, the contracting agency will have to maintain them for a period of two years under the DLP (defect liability period) clause.

Considering the growing population, the need for a better road network, and the increasing density of traffic, a comprehensive traffic study was conducted to identify locations requiring additional bridges across Esa and Musi. Based on this study, as well as the aim to reinforce existing bridges, a total of 15 new bridges have been proposed.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority have also invited tenders for the construction of bridges across the two rivers.

Last year, the State government sanctioned Rs 545 crore for the construction of bridges at 15 locations across the two rivers, aiming to enhance connectivity and foster development on both sides.

