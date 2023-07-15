World Youth Skills Day; Unleash, Upload, Upskill

Shrimansi Kaushik By

HYDERABAD: In 2014, July 15 was declared World Youth Skills Day to encourage youth employment and equip young people with industry-relevant skills. The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is ‘Skilling Teachers, Trainers and Youth for a Transformative Future.’

CE talks to stakeholders to cover the present scenario.

This year’s theme for World Youth Skills Day throws light on the essential role that teachers, trainers and other educators play in providing skills for youth. Their contribution is integral to helping students transition from the labour market and actively engage in their communities and societies. Looking at statistics, the overall rate of unemployment in Telangana as per CMIE data, was 5.1 per cent in December 2022. The statistic is 5.5 per cent for males and 4.5 per cent for females. These percentages have reduced significantly from 9.9 per cent in April 2022 to 4.1 per cent in December 2022.

Despite the potential fall, there is a huge gap between male and female employment and between rural and urban figures. The unemployment rate is 3.6 per cent in rural and 8 per cent in urban Telangana. There is a need to focus on reducing unemployment in urban areas.

A collaboration between policymakers, teachers, students and industry heads is required to bridge the gap between skilled youth and employment opportunities. Soumik Rao, a fourth-year student at Mahindra University, said that even though the college has taught many important skills from hardware to software, “relying just on what we study in college and expecting employment is not right. We must become masters of the topics we choose to study using additional resources like books and projects. I can say I am pretty confident about my employment,” he said.

Empowering Youth and Teachers

Highlighting the specific skill set that young people need in the upcoming technological environment, Dr Bharghava Rajaram, Professor, Mahindra University École Centrale School of Engineering, said, “Our current need is an inclusive and interactive approach to embrace modern technologies like AI, robotics, cloud computing, and AR/VR in the classroom. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) report, there is an urgent call for a ‘reskilling revolution,’ estimating that 44% of workers will require updated skills to ensure long-term employability.”

However, said Dr Rajaram, the skills possessed by students and other job seekers are not always in perfect alignment with market requirements. “Rapid technological disruptions and shifts in market demands have created skill gaps, where there is a shortage of individuals with the required expertise. This situation can lead to unemployment or underemployment for individuals lacking the necessary skills, while employers struggle to find qualified candidates,” he said.

While private colleges invest heavily in their students, providing opportunities to those who do not have the resources to gather expensive skills is imperative, according to Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, at Tech Mahindra. “In the current scenario, there is a need for the workforce to be future-ready and the theme for this year is skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future. The sentiment echoes deeply within Tech Mahindra. Here, we focus on youth skilling via major initiatives such as the Tech Mahindra Foundation Smart Centre, which offers free training and placement assistance to unemployed youth, in addition to creating reskilling and upskilling opportunities,” he said.

New Age Technology

With the coming of new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, there is no looking back. Despite being a real threat among techies and associated work profiles, AI has some pros and cons. “Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to have a significant impact on the compatibility of skills and market requirements. AI technologies are already transforming various industries, from automating routine tasks and augmenting human capabilities to advanced data-driven decisions and analysis. However, AI is expected to create both challenges and opportunities.

While some job roles may become redundant due to automation, new roles and opportunities will emerge that require a combination of technical AI-related skills and human-centric skills. For example, AI will require individuals with expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, but it will also demand skills such as ethical AI design, human-machine collaboration, and critical thinking to leverage AI’s potential,” explained Dr Rajaram.

When asked about the lurking threat of new-age technology, Soumik said it was important for students to get adept in those skills as well. “We must learn the skills of tomorrow rather than today to stay relevant. AI is the skill of tomorrow. It will be embedded into almost everything, from art to music to editing to engineering. So to be in demand, we must master the skills related to AI. Although, it is really easy to learn the required skills due to the availability of multiple sources online. So it is recommended to take those courses to stay relevant or to get the desired job,” he suggested.

Encouraging Women in STEM

There is a need to fill in the gender gap in the market. Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress, shares ways to encourage girls to take up STEM-related courses. “Starting at a young age, an inclusive environment with equal opportunities regardless of gender should be created. This includes promoting participation in tech-related competitions and clubs such as robotics, coding, and chess. Improving digital infrastructure by enhancing internet connectivity access in remote areas can broaden opportunities,” she concluded.

