Light-driven charging mechanism for Lithium-ion batteries close to reality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad (TIFR-H) demonstrated how a lithium-ion battery, similar to existing commercial designs, can be directly charged using light. Prof TN Narayanan led the research on photo-rechargeable batteries.

In a previous experiment, Narayanan and his colleagues observed a charging mechanism driven by light. This led to the group exploring whether light was indeed charging the battery or if it was the result of an unknown side reaction.

Researchers found that lithium intercalated TiS2 (Titanium disulfide)/TiO2 (Titanium dioxide) as cathode and graphite as an anode seem to be functioning as a battery, with an efficiency similar to what is used in mobile phones, but are also rechargeable using light with solid electrolytes.

According to Prof Narayanan, the study on photo-rechargeable batteries will help in extending the longevity of batteries. According to the researchers, this work raises possibilities for developing commercially viable photo-rechargeable batteries.

“This is only the beginning,” said Professor Narayanan. The research has raised several fundamental questions regarding the charging mechanism and thermal effects. Presently, Narayanan’s group is collaborating with Michael De Volder’s group from the University of Cambridge to explore potential candidate materials for developing robust renewable energy harvesting cum storage systems.

