200 shifted to rain shelters as lake floods colony in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incessant rains in the past few days have brought misery to the people as colonies have been flooded due to overflowing of water bodies in some parts of the city.

The water from Mallampet Lake in Dundigal left the nearby residential areas in knee-deep water making it difficult for the people to even walk on the roads.

As many as 200 people belonging to 50 families trapped in the flood in Mallampet and nearby colonies have been shifted to a rain shelter by the police, revenue officials and fishermen with the help of a boat. A similar situation prevailed in VV Nagar Colony after the lifting of Saroornagar lake gates on Friday.

Residents of Mallampet said that the main reason for the outflow of the Mallannapet Lake was unauthorised constructions in the water body. Every time it rains, the residents face flooding because of the poor stormwater drainage system.

A majority of the Mallampet residents complained that the State government, district administration and the municipality failed to take remedial measures despite their assurances of laying separate sewage and stormwater lines.

The Saroornagar residents too are cursing the authorities and political leaders for not coming to their rescue when they are facing untold hardships.

Control room receives over 900 complaints

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi announced that the GHMC is on high alert in response to the continuous rainfall over the past five days. During a visit to the control room at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday, the Mayor assured that the control room is operational 24/7, and all GHMC staff have been mobilised in the field to address public complaints.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the city residents, GHMC has established 428 monsoon emergency teams to address any issues arising due to the heavy rains. Additionally, 27 DRF teams are actively engaged around the clock to provide seamless assistance to the public. The control room has already received over 900 complaints, and every effort is being made to respond to each of them promptly.

