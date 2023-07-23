Arogya Mahila sets new benchmark in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Arogya Mahila programme of the State government has set a new benchmark by screening over 1,85,000 women in 272 Arogya Mahila clinics across all the districts since its launch 20 weeks ago.

A total of 46,813 patient screenings were taken up and 11,064 were referred to higher facilities. Visual inspections with acetic acid for the detection of cervical cancer were performed on 33,579 women and around 1,42,868 oral cavity examinations and 1,41,226 clinical breast examinations were conducted. 65,038 patients were screened for micronutrient disorders, 13,474 for urinary tract infection and pelvic inflammatory diseases, 24,177 thyroid profiles and 27,788 complete blood picture tests were conducted.

For oral cancer, 859 women have been directed for further evaluation. Around 1,313 individuals showed symptoms of breast cancer among which 26 women (2%) tested positive. For cervical cancer, symptoms were detected in 1,340 women and after further evaluation, 26 women (1.9%) were tested positive for cervical cancer and referred to MNJ Cancer Hospitals for treatment.

The ‘program was launched by the State government on March 8 with the aim of providing comprehensive healthcare services tailored specifically to women’s needs. Treatment is provided every Tuesday offering a wide range of services and medical tests for women.

