Govt allots Rs 2.9 crore for pipeline to stop Trimulgherry Lake pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has allocated Rs 2.90 crore for the beautification of Trimulgherry Lake in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. A Government Order (GO) has been issued in this regard by the authority concerned.

M Dana Kishore, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said Madhukar Naik, the Chief Executive Officer of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) had requested the HMWS&SB to divert the sewerage that was entering the Trimulgherry lake.

To address this issue, the Chief General Manager and General Manager of Projects Division-III, HMWS&SB, along with SCB members and engineers, inspected the site in 2020. They found that sewage was entering the lake from three different points. An estimate was prepared for the interception of inlet nalas and to divert the sewage flows downstream of the lake.

For the immediate diversion of sewage away from the lake, Dana Kishore further informed that an estimate for the priority work of diversion sewer main was prepared, amounting to Rs 2.90 crore.

Dana Kishore requested Naik to deposit the initial cost of Rs 2.90 crore for the construction of the diversion sewer pipeline. The cost of the entire project, including the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), maintenance, and other allied works for the rejuvenation of the lake, will be intimated after the receipt of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

In response to this matter, Manne Krishank, the chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited, acknowledged that the Trimulgherry Lake is heavily polluted with untreated sewage from surrounding colonies.

This has resulted in surface water pollution and has caused inconvenience to locals. The pollution has also affected the groundwater, leading to an increase in the mosquito population and waterborne diseases among the people residing nearby. Additionally, the lake, which spans eight acres, has been overwhelmed by water hyacinth, and during the monsoon, rainwater overflows onto the streets and surrounding houses, he added.

After careful examination, the government has granted permission to Dana Kishore to proceed with the construction of the diversion sewer pipeline, estimated at Rs 2.90 crore initially.

