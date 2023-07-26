A blingy affair

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A creative mind coupled with a strong design sensibility is the beginning of something truly beautiful and transformative. Neety Singh was born with a natural flair for design, observing and connecting with people and very soon understanding their preferences in their spaces and style. With her penchant for travel and the creative arts, she developed a design palette that married the traditional with the contemporary.

This went on to become the signature Neety Singh Bijouterie. A showcase of an eclectic mix of traditional Indian craftsmanship and Neety’s own personal style which is often adventurous or classic but never common. The eponymous handcrafted jewellery label will be in Hyderabad on July 26 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills for an exclusive stand-alone trunk show.

Talking about the travelling exhibition, creative director and designer Neety Singh says, “I am thrilled to return to the beautiful city of Nizams. It fills my heart with joy to reconnect with our warm and appreciative audiences who have embraced my creations wholeheartedly. The city is very close to my heart and I want to make this an annual affair. Hyderabad is a very evolved market, people here know their stones and jewellery and it's a hub for both Indian contemporary and antique jewellery.”

Statement Diamond, Jadau and Polki stones, and emeralds will be the highlight of the show. “It’s not possible to wear heavy jewellery every day. So, I have focused on creating wearable pieces with Indian touch that can go a long way internationally. Nowadays, it has become really difficult to get good quality emeralds. Earlier it was diamonds, but now it is emeralds. There will be a lot of emeralds at the trunk show,” says Neety.

Neety’s design language manifests the reflection of every 21st-century, multi-tasking, confident woman. Finding a balance between a maximalist old Indian traditional gemstone motif and a calm and classic straight line comes very easily to her. Her sojourn with gemstones spans over 13 years and her designs have been embraced in India and abroad. She has a penchant for gauging global trends and her design language encompasses the modern woman from the subcontinent anywhere in the world.

Each piece is chic yet Indian-inspired. Talking about her brand, Neety says, “Through my designs, I would like to break away from the myth that an investment cannot be beautiful or fun. Following trends blindly often takes away the magnificence of creativity. I love the process of designing, manufacturing and most of all contributing to creating that special moment.

I am a design person - I love designing and I have studied about it as well.” With a global audience across the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia, Neety Singh’s jewellery is also loved by celebrities from Ananya Pandey to Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Tabu and more. “It is true that a lot of celebrities have worn my pieces, but the way Dimple Kapadia carries is glamour personified,” she shares. The show will next travel to Delhi and Bengaluru in India before jet-setting abroad.

HYDERABAD: A creative mind coupled with a strong design sensibility is the beginning of something truly beautiful and transformative. Neety Singh was born with a natural flair for design, observing and connecting with people and very soon understanding their preferences in their spaces and style. With her penchant for travel and the creative arts, she developed a design palette that married the traditional with the contemporary. This went on to become the signature Neety Singh Bijouterie. A showcase of an eclectic mix of traditional Indian craftsmanship and Neety’s own personal style which is often adventurous or classic but never common. The eponymous handcrafted jewellery label will be in Hyderabad on July 26 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills for an exclusive stand-alone trunk show. Talking about the travelling exhibition, creative director and designer Neety Singh says, “I am thrilled to return to the beautiful city of Nizams. It fills my heart with joy to reconnect with our warm and appreciative audiences who have embraced my creations wholeheartedly. The city is very close to my heart and I want to make this an annual affair. Hyderabad is a very evolved market, people here know their stones and jewellery and it's a hub for both Indian contemporary and antique jewellery.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Statement Diamond, Jadau and Polki stones, and emeralds will be the highlight of the show. “It’s not possible to wear heavy jewellery every day. So, I have focused on creating wearable pieces with Indian touch that can go a long way internationally. Nowadays, it has become really difficult to get good quality emeralds. Earlier it was diamonds, but now it is emeralds. There will be a lot of emeralds at the trunk show,” says Neety. Neety’s design language manifests the reflection of every 21st-century, multi-tasking, confident woman. Finding a balance between a maximalist old Indian traditional gemstone motif and a calm and classic straight line comes very easily to her. Her sojourn with gemstones spans over 13 years and her designs have been embraced in India and abroad. She has a penchant for gauging global trends and her design language encompasses the modern woman from the subcontinent anywhere in the world. Each piece is chic yet Indian-inspired. Talking about her brand, Neety says, “Through my designs, I would like to break away from the myth that an investment cannot be beautiful or fun. Following trends blindly often takes away the magnificence of creativity. I love the process of designing, manufacturing and most of all contributing to creating that special moment. I am a design person - I love designing and I have studied about it as well.” With a global audience across the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia, Neety Singh’s jewellery is also loved by celebrities from Ananya Pandey to Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Tabu and more. “It is true that a lot of celebrities have worn my pieces, but the way Dimple Kapadia carries is glamour personified,” she shares. The show will next travel to Delhi and Bengaluru in India before jet-setting abroad.