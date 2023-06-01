Home Cities Hyderabad

Nourishing Hyderabad with white gold

Milk is deeply ingrained into the city’s culinary culture, from the Irani Chai to the popular Hyderabadi sweets like double ka meetha and sheer khurma.

Milk

By Raunak Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observed annually on June 1, World Milk Day provides an excellent opportunity to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of milk. In 2023, World Milk Day focuses on showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods. Milk is a complete food, essential for its rich content of vitamins and minerals, providing vital nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin D, and potassium for overall health and well-being.

Hyderabad has always been a city that values its dairy traditions. Milk is deeply ingrained into the city’s culinary culture, from the Irani Chai to the popular Hyderabadi sweets like double ka meetha and sheer khurma. The aroma of freshly prepared milk-based delicacies permeating the narrow streets of the Old City during festivals is a testament to the city’s love affair with milk.

In recent years, the demand for organic and A2 milk has witnessed a significant surge in Hyderabad. “Organic milk offers benefits such as being free from synthetic hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides. It is produced from cows that are fed organic diets and raised in accordance with organic farming practices, promoting animal welfare and potentially reducing environmental impact, But yes there is not any certification for organic milk, it is a claim which is made by milk farms. Incorporating milk into your diet can provide a range of essential nutrients, promoting bone health, muscle growth, and overall well-being. Remember to choose a variety that suits your preferences and dietary needs for optimal benefits,” said Aswini Sagar, Chief Nutritionist, Founder-Ahaarveda.

A2 milk is derived from cows producing A2 protein, gaining attention for its easy digestibility, making it suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals. To know more about A2 milk and organic milk benefits, we get in touch with Dr Sujatha Stephen, Chief Nutritionist, Yashoda Hospitals. She says, “A1 milk contains all the nutrients as well but A2 milk contains slightly more vitamin D and more omega 3 fatty acids which are good for the heart compared with regular milk.” On asking what time will be the best time and quantity to consume milk, she said, “Anyone can take 300 ml of milk 20 minutes before going to bed.”

